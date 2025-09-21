Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 support 5G connectivity? Best answer: Technically, yes. When Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S11, it confirmed the flagship supports 5G, but only sub-6 networks, and there is no support for mmWave 5G networks. You'll of course need a carrier connection and plan to use it. It's also worth noting that while Samsung says the Tab S11 supports 5G, there's currently no 5G variant available for purchase in the U.S., though it is offered in other global markets.

Everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S11's 5G connectivity

Like clockwork, Samsung has unveiled its next generation of flagship Android tablets. At this year's IFA 2025, the company introduced the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. This time, Samsung has dropped the Plus model in favor of the standard 11-inch Tab S11. The new Galaxy Tab S11 lineup brings thinner builds, upgraded internals, and One UI 8 (based on Android 16) out of the box.

Similar to last year's Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung has kept 5G connectivity in the Tab S11 series. Both Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are available in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + 5G variants globally. This means you can use Wi-Fi for streaming, downloading apps, and gaming, or get the 5G variant to stay connected on the go without relying on a Wi-Fi network.

Of course, to enjoy 5G on the go, you'll need a separate line or connection for the tablet. Samsung notes that both the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra support physical SIM cards — unlike some phones like the Pixel 10 that have gone eSIM-only in the U.S. Optionally, you can also configure an eSIM alongside a physical SIM.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

As for 5G support, the Galaxy Tab S11 does support 5G out of the box, giving you fast speeds for streaming and downloads. However, Samsung specifies that both the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra support only sub-6 5G networks.

Sub-6 5G means the Tab S11 can connect to networks below 6GHz, offering wider coverage and better penetration. However, speeds are lower than mmWave 5G. It's worth noting that last year's Galaxy Tab S10+ offered mmWave 5G support, but this year, Samsung has kept it consistent across the board, with both Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra only offering Sub-6 5G.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Another thing to note here is that while Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra support 5G globally, as of writing, 5G models do not appear to be available for direct purchase on Samsung's USA website. For now, only Wi-Fi models are available in the U.S., with no official word on whether Samsung plans to bring the 5G models to the States.

Nevertheless, if you don't wish to spend extra to get 5G or if it's not available in your region, you can always use Wi-Fi to get Internet access on your tablet, whether that's using your home's Wi-Fi network or converting your smartphone, like the Galaxy S25 FE or OnePlus 13R, into a portable hotspot. Just keep an eye on the amount of data you're consuming as per your carrier or plan.

