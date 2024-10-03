Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series support 5G? Best answer: Yes! The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10 series tablets, which include the 14.6-inch Tab S10 Ultra and 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus model, both include 5G connectivity as an option. You’ll need, of course, a carrier connection and plan to leverage this; and they afford different frequency band access. Alternatively, you can use Wi-Fi or a hotspot from another connected device like your smartphone to get online.

How to connect with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series AI-ready tablets, launched in late September 2024, are versatile tablets designed to leverage everything AI has to offer. Once connected, you can enjoy AI experiences on the Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, which come in a 14.6-inch size for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or the smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with a 12.4-inch screen. Each one even comes with an S Pen bundled in for additional input options.

When the tablets are connected to a Wi-Fi network or, thanks to the inclusion of 5G, you can enjoy AI experiences using the new Galaxy AI Key on Book Cover Keyboards (sold separately). Use Galaxy AI features like Note Assist and Drawing Assist, or even have the tablet function as a home hub to control your connected SmartThings devices, enjoying the 3D Map View to streamline device management.

Thanks to the long battery life and Super-Fast charging, you can use them on the go, too, which is where you’re most likely to want to leverage a 5G connection with an appropriate plan. Both tablets feature Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct for connectivity. The Tab S10 Ultra has Wi-Fi 7 for wireless connections, and the Tab S10 Plus has Wi-Fi 6E.

For connecting to a cellular network, the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra includes integrated 5G (Sub-6). The Sub-6 means it can connect to networks below 6GHz, which affords a wide coverage area and great network penetration. But it also results in lower bandwidth and data transfer rates compared to the 5G mmWave network.

The smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has both 5G Sub-6 and mmWave. With the latter, you can connect with a relatively short range via high-frequency radio bands, ideal in big cities or spots like airports and concerts. But it isn’t great for smaller suburban towns and rural areas. Penetration isn’t as strong, especially with hindrances like doors, trees, buildings, and walls. But connectivity is generally faster. Keep in mind that mmWave isn’t available everywhere.

Whichever way you slice it, however, if you decide to invest in a separate 5G cellular plan for either of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 tablet versions, both of which are poised to take the place of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 as the best overall Android tablet, you’ll be able to get online from virtually anywhere and enjoy a speedy connection.

If you’d prefer not to spend extra to use the 5G capabilities, you can simply rely on secure Wi-Fi networks (always use caution when connecting to public Wi-Fi) or use your phone, like a Samsung Galaxy S24 series device, as a hotspot. Just keep track of how much data you’re using if you have a limited amount in your monthly plan.