This is not a test - the best Black Friday streaming deal of 2025 is here, and it changes EVERYTHING
Get a year of Disney Plus and Hulu for the price of a cup of coffee every month.
Alright, it's official: the best Black Friday streaming deal of the year has arrived, and it's honestly sent my jaw to the floor. From today through December 1st, sign up for a year of the Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle and you'll only pay $4.99 per month for 12 months. Since the streaming bundle usually costs $12.99 per month, you're looking at a total discount of 61% on a year of content. It's as simple as that.
The only catch is that only new and returning subscribers are eligible, so if you're already using the service (or the popular Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN bundle), then you might be out of luck. On the bright side, if you do sign up for the Black Friday deal, you can cancel at any time without any penalty. In other words, you'll get 30 days of complete access to two of the world's most popular streaming services, and it'll only cost you five bucks! Sounds like holiday magic to me.
Limited Black Friday offer: Get Disney Plus AND Hulu for just $5 per month
Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle (with ads): $12.99 $4.99 per month for 12 months
Just in time for Black Friday, new and returning customers can score 61% off the price of one year of the Disney Bundle. This streaming deal includes ad-supported versions of both Disney Plus and Hulu, giving you access to thousands of popular TV shows, films, and original programming, and it'll only set you back five bucks every month. The deal ends on December 1st, however, so act fast if you're interested!