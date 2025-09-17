The best-looking phone of 2024 just scored a record-smashing discount during Amazon's early Prime Day sale

It's official: the next Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed for October 7th and 8th, but if you don't mind shopping last-gen, there are plenty of outstanding Android phone deals that you can enjoy right now. The OnePlus 12, a stylish flagship that we called "terrific" and "gorgeous" back in 2024, is currently chilling with a record-smashing 28% discount during Amazon's early Prime Day sale, no strings attached.

Despite its slightly advanced age, the OnePlus 12 continues to hold its own against the best devices from Samsung and Google with a powerful processor and a stunning AMOLED display to match. The OnePlus 12 (512GB) originally retailed for $899.99, but with this early Prime Day deal you can grab the phone for just $649.99, making it comparable in price to the midrange OnePlus 13R!

The OnePlus 12 returns with a whopping 28% Prime Day discount

OnePlus 12 512GB: $899.99 $649.99 at Amazon The October Prime Day deals are trickling in, but you could easily miss this Amazon discount that slashes 28% off the eye-catching OnePlus 12, an iconic last-gen flagship that's still powerful enough to hold its own against the best Android phones today. This model even comes with 512GB of storage! To make the deal even sweeter, Amazon is also offering up to $650 of trade-in credit (in the form of a gift card) if you're willing to trade in your old or broken phone. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a gorgeous flagship phone with powerful hardware, great cameras, and a vibrant AMOLED display; you want a phone that stands out from the crowd, and you don't mind going last-gen.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a phone with years of software support or all of the latest AI-boosted software features; you'd rather wait for the best Prime Day deals to go live on October 7th.

Although the OnePlus 12 was technically announced in December 2023, it reached North American shores a few months later and instantly made waves in the Android space. Its main competitors at the time were the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro, and it gave those devices a run for their money by utilizing the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and one of the best 120Hz AMOLED displays we had ever seen up to that point.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As described in our 4.5/5-star review, the OnePlus 12 also boasts some fantastic camera tech and a two-day battery straight out of the box, while the 100W wired/50W wireless charging means that you can juice the phone up quick when it does start to run low on battery life. Pair that with a luxurious, eye-catching design and you're looking at an all-around fabulous Android experience.

Needless to say, this year's OnePlus 13 is a better phone in just about every way, but perfection comes at a price. If you want to switch to OnePlus and save some cash in the process, this Amazon deal is a no-brainer. Just be aware that the OnePlus 12 doesn't have IP68 ingress protection, and you'll only get four more years of OS upgrades.

OnePlus phones can also have some issues with US carriers, so be sure to check with your phone company before you commit. If you want a cheap Android phone with long software support or fancy AI tricks, you might be better off looking at some midrange models from Samsung or Google.