Nothing phone (1) shows off its illuminating back panel in action

What you need to know

The Nothing phone (1) has appeared in a new video from an event in Switzerland.

It shows off the phone's illuminating back panel in all its glory.

This fancy feature is said to serve as a notification light, but it could also serve other practical purposes.

Nothing's drip-feed of information about its upcoming smartphone shows no sign of stopping. Following the full reveal of the Nothing phone (1)'s back panel, a new video now provides our best look yet at one of its flashy features, quite literally.

The video was apparently shot at an event in Switzerland, where Nothing put its upcoming smartphone on display for everyone to see. The flashing LEDs adorning the camera module, top right corner, and bottom portion of the Nothing phone (1)'s back panel have been revealed.

You can see the phone's illuminating back panel in the clip below, courtesy of the YouTube channel Das Kann Was (via XDA Developers (opens in new tab)).

Nothing hasn't yet shared information about the practical use of the illuminating rear panel. However, it's not hard to imagine this fancy feature functioning as a notification LED, for example.

As far as the video shows, the LEDs only flash white. It's unclear whether it can emit other colors, perhaps for some fancy vibes while gaming.

The video also confirms quite a few things we've heard and seen in recent times. Aside from the transparent back, Nothing's first challenger to the best Android phones appears to borrow heavily from the iPhone's iconic boxy design.

Meanwhile, Nothing CEO Carl Pei tweeted (opens in new tab) that this design appears to be "polarizing," which he admits is part of the company's plan.

In the most recent episode of Android Central's podcast, Pei noted that Nothing's goal is far from becoming the next Samsung. Instead, the company aims to build the "best product and the best experience." It's not yet clear how the phone (1)'s flashy rear design dovetails into that strategy.

However, this is only half the puzzle surrounding the Nothing phone (1), given that its front panel remains shrouded in mystery. We will definitely know more about the handset on July 12.