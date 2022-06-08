Nothing phone (1) launch date officially confirmed — RSVP now for the big reveal

What you need to know

Nothing has confirmed the date of its first smartphone launch on June 12, 2022.

The Nothing phone (1) is expected to feature a transparent design and Snapdragon processor.

This will mark the second hardware device to be launched under Carl Pei's Nothing brand.

Mark your calendars — Carl Pei's Nothing is preparing to reveal its first smartphone soon, and we finally have a date for the launch. After teasing the Nothing phone (1) just a few months prior, the company will reveal the device on July 12, 2022.

The event, dubbed "Return to Instinct," will be a live event in London but will also be livestreamed for the world to see what Nothing founder Carl Pei has up his sleeve.

"It's our first smartphone, and our most important product," the invite states. "The real start of Nothing's journey. To make tech fun again. And an invitation to unlearn everything the industry has taught us."

The phone is expected to sport a transparent design similar to the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds. It will be powered by a Snapdragon processor and may also feature wireless charging. Besides that, we don't know much else about the device.

Nothing phone design sketch (Image credit: Nothing via Wallpaper)

Carl Pei has made some bold claims about his first smartphone launch since leaving OnePlus, teasing an ecosystem that will center around Nothing OS, the company's Android-based OS. This will consist of devices from Nothing and from partners, aiming to create a seamless ecosystem akin to Apple.

It's not precisely clear how Nothing will execute this, and there's some skepticism that the hype is just much ado about Nothing. However, given Pei was previously at the helm of a now-successful smartphone OEM, some believe he has what it takes to pull off a compelling launch.

Of course, the smartphone industry has changed a lot over the past decade. The best Android phones from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and others offer plenty of compelling specs, features, and even their own ecosystems, meaning Nothing will have some tough competition.

The event will be livestreamed on July 12 at 7 p.m. EDT. You can RSVP for the event on the Nothing event page (opens in new tab).