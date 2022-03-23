Nothing's first Android smartphone will arrive this summer

What you need to know

Nothing’s first smartphone is called phone (1).

It will launch this summer and run the “Nothing OS” operating system.

Nothing will reveal more details about the device in the coming months.

Carl Pai’s consumer tech startup Nothing on March 23 announced plans of launching its first smartphone during its “The Truth” event. The device will be called the Nothing phone (1) and is slated to be released sometime this summer.

Although Nothing didn't revealed much about the device at the event, it did confirm that the phone (1) will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform. The phone will run Nothing OS, which is said to be “built on an open and seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing products and products from other world-leading brands.”

“Having raised $144 million, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market,” said Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing.

Unlike OnePlus’ OxygenOS 12, Nothing OS promises to deliver a near-stock Android experience. Nothing says it designed its custom Android skin to provide users with a “fast, smooth, and personal experience.” Nothing OS will also have a coherent interface that will enable the phone’s “hardware to seamlessly integrate with software through bespoke fonts, colors, graphics elements, and sounds.”

While the Nothing phone (1) is still a few months away, a preview of Nothing OS will be available via its launcher that will be available to download on some of the best Android phones from April.

Along with confirming plans of launching its first smartphone, Nothing has also announced a $10 million allocation for its second community investment round. Pre-registrations for early access are now live, and the investment round is set to open on April 5.