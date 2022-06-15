Nothing phone (1) design reveal gives us our best look yet at the device

What you need to know

Nothing has shown off the rear design of the upcoming phone (1).

The image reveals the handset's transparent back and camera array.

Nothing's first smartphone has a boxy design suggestive of the iPhone.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recognizes that leaks are difficult to stop, so he's giving us a sneak peek at the upcoming phone (1). The phone's rear panel design has been revealed in all its glory today, courtesy of Nothing itself.

The back of the phone is consistent with earlier teasers from Nothing and leaks from reliable sources. You'll notice the exact lines and shapes that Nothing teased back in March, when it revealed that the Nothing phone (1) would make its debut this summer.

"Leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time. So here it is. This is phone (1) design," Pei tweeted (opens in new tab).

The transparent back, through which you can see the phone's circular wireless charging coil in the center, is perhaps the most noticeable feature. It's also hard to miss its illuminating light strips, which have previously been teased.

What's easy to miss is Nothing's logo, which sits timidly in the bottom left corner. Design-wise, the phone is reminiscent of the iPhone, what with its boxy appearance. There are two cameras in the top left corner as well, giving us some iPhone X vibes.

While the back looks transparent, you really can't see the phone's internals through it. The tech startup shared the phone's image via Twitter (opens in new tab) and Instagram.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The phone (1) will make its debut in London on July 12 at 4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. EST). You can sign up here (opens in new tab) to watch the live stream when the event kicks off.

Nothing's latest drip-feed of information is only a small piece of the puzzle surrounding the phone (1), and more details should surface in the run-up to its unveiling.

That said, we already know that Nothing's contender for the best Android phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform and run Nothing OS. The company previously said that the OS will be “built on an open and seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing products and products from other world-leading brands.”