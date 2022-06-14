Nothing phone (1) teasers show a little something in the lead-up to launch

What you need to know

Nothing shows off teaser images of its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1).

The images reveal small bits of the phone's rear design and cameras.

The company posted the first part of a video series chronicling the preparations for the phone launch.

The hype train continues chugging along as Nothing pushes out more teasers for its upcoming smartphone. The company posted some images on its Twitter account, giving us small glimpses of the Nothing phone (1).

From the images, you can just make out the top of the camera array. There appears to be a metal frame, a bunch of lines, and very visible screws, likely part of the "transparent" aesthetic of the phone. You can check out the images below to get an idea for yourself:

If you're having trouble putting the pieces together, no need to worry as someone is already on it:

In addition to the teaser images, Nothing posted a new video on its YouTube channel, which appears to be the first part in a series chronicling the events leading up to the Nothing phone (1) launch. The video follows several different Nothing employees and co-founders Akis Evangelidis and Carl Pei as they discuss the challenges of preparing for the big event while trying to avoid leaks of the device.

There are a few interesting tidbits taken from the video, including where consumers will be able to buy the phone first. The video also shows blurred shots of the Nothing phone (1) and one not-so-blurred shot at the end. You can check out the video below:

The Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon processor and will likely challenge some of the best budget Android phones in the mid-range smartphone segment. The device will be fully unveiled on July 12.