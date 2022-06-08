AC Podcast 570: In conversation with Nothing’s Carl Pei
By Jim Metzendorf published
It's not a game
Shruti Shekar and Nick Sutrich sit down with Carl Pei to discuss his journey from OnePlus to Nothing, creating meaningful products, and everything in between.
LINKS:
Nothing phone (1) launch date officially confirmed — RSVP now for the big reveal
SPONSORS:
Indeed.com/acp: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.