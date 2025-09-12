Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google is reportedly rolling out an Android Auto update that aims to fix one of the issues Pixel 10 users reported in late August.

The update, v15.0, is said to fix the grey screen problem plaguing Android Auto when connecting a Pixel 10.

Some users are already saying the update hasn't solved the issue, but this update doesn't touch on any of the connectivity or freezing problems reported previously.

Pixel 10 users who pre-ordered the device received them in late August, and that reception was soured by frustrating Android Auto problems.

It's been a couple of weeks since Pixel 10 users reported Android Auto, and it seems the company's finally discovered a fix.

Issues have continued to be reported on Android Auto's support forum, but a member of Google's team responded to a thread, pointing them toward a solution (via 9to5Google). Nandresh, an Android Auto team member, informed the user—and all others having issues—to download the app's latest version, v15.0 or higher. The member says this "should resolve the issue."

The "issue" they're referring to is some Pixel 10 users encountering a grey screen when connecting their Pixel 10. As the publication reports, v15.0 just started rolling out this week.

Curiously, some users are already reporting the opposite of what Google is preaching. Some users say v15.0 of Android Auto is doing the opposite, as one report claims the update is constantly telling them to enable notifications, which are already on. More importantly, this update doesn't seem to solve the other major issue: connection. One user's report says AA v15.0 still doesn't solve their Pixel 10's connectivity issues with their car.

The resolution here is still a bit shaky, so update/install at your discretion.

Issues after launch

(Image credit: Android Central)

Toward the end of August, when pre-orders started hitting doorsteps, Pixel 10 owners reported some frustrating problems hooking their phone up to their cars. Other than the grey screen issue Google has reportedly fixed, users were having some serious connectivity issues with Android Auto. Additionally, the app became woefully "unresponsive" when connecting to their Pixel 10.

User reports said Android Auto's display would refresh/update constantly, freeze incessantly, and many of its visual elements weren't loading properly. Reports were clear: these issues are affecting the Pixel 10 series, not the Pixel 9.

The problem with Google's v15.0 update is that it doesn't appear to solve these other major problems Pixel 10 owners have reported. Perhaps these issues are taking more time to figure out than we originally thought, leaving owners to wait for another patch.

Google dropped its September security patch for Pixels, which includes its latest series. While nothing Android Auto specific, the update brought a whole semi-truck full of fixes for the entire Pixel lineup, starting from the Pixel 6.