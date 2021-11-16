Our adventuring party is back at full strength! Plus, special guest Zachary Boddy joins us for a review of Forza Horizon 5 and a whole lot more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Diablo Immortal closed beta impressions: It's all coming together
The latest closed beta for Diablo Immortal is out now, and with it, Blizzard has delivered some key updates to the game that make it a much more pleasant experience overall.
Google reportedly cancels the Pixel Fold but hasn't given up on foldables
According to a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Google Pixel Fold has reportedly been scrapped and will not launch in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note
Samsung aims for more mainstream adoption of its highest-end foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but do the new changes go far enough to convince people to spend $1,800 on it? Find out in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review!
Best Google Pixel 6 chargers 2021
The Pixel 6 is the first time Google has upped wired charging speeds in years, but there's been some debate over whether that new-fangled 30W charger Google is selling is the one you need to buy. No, it's not, but we have the ones you should buy instead.