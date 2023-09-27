Meta Quest 3 hands-on: A true next-gen console upgrade

Three years ago, Meta changed VR forever when it launched the (then called) Oculus Quest 2, a cheaper, far more powerful headset than its predecessor. Now, the company is ready to release the next-generation Oculus Quest 3 (properly named the Meta Quest 3) at a more sustainable price, matching consoles like the Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 at $499.

After months of waiting, I finally got my hands on the Meta Quest 3 at a special event in New York City. In many ways, this is the VR headset fans have been waiting for, as the Quest 3 addresses several pain points and improves the overall experience in a way the Meta Quest Pro simply failed to do.

But Meta has clearly learned quite a bit from the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro and is using its experience to make the best Meta Quest 3 for the price. That's even despite missing out on some important features like eye tracking. This is a mixed reality headset from the ground up, and it provides a new baseline for the VR industry to further evolve as the tech continues to go mainstream.

Price, availability, and specs

(Image credit: Meta)

The Meta Quest 3 officially launches on October 10, 2023, with preorders going live on September 27, 2023. $499 gets you a Meta Quest 3 with 128GB of storage — enough for roughly two dozen games or so — while $649 will upgrade that to 512GB of storage.

To spice up the deal, Meta is including a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 with every new Meta Quest 3 headset. If for no other reason, that's important because it's looking to be the most impressive and deep VR game ever created.

If you buy the 512GB version, you'll also get six free months of Meta Quest Plus, giving you twelve free games (two per month) curated by Meta that you'll keep so long as you stay subscribed.

Supremely comfortable

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

First and foremost, the Meta Quest 3 is designed as a mixed-reality headset. That doesn't mean the virtual reality experience is worse because of it — far from it, actually — but it does mean that Meta was able to take the experience to the next level by using mixed reality as a tool to reduce friction.

You'll hear the term "friction" a lot in reference to VR, and it's particularly important because VR is inherently less convenient to use than traditional mediums. Sure, putting a headset on and grabbing controllers is just as many steps as grabbing your PS5 controller, turning on the TV, and sitting on the couch, but there's something about the human experience that makes a VR headset feel like more effort.

For this (and other reasons), Meta kept the cloth strap concept alive as it’s the simplest way to use a headset, particularly if only one person in a household is using it. The new cloth straps certainly look similar to the old ones but offer more support thanks to a split overhead strap design.

The new cloth straps offer better weight balance and come in a few trendy colorways.

Plus, they come in some heckin' nifty colorways like orange and blue, a first for Meta accessories. Meta also offers several different facial interface material options, including silicone and fabric. The instant I saw this, my brain harkened back to the Google Daydream View, which was incredibly comfortable and attractive thanks to its snazzy cloth exterior and padding.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Due to better ventilation, the Quest 3's lenses won't get foggy like the Quest 2's did out of the box. The best Quest 2 face covers all solved this problem, and it's great seeing Meta employ these improvements for everyone.

Plus, glasses users will no longer need to add a glasses spacer thanks to some clever thinking on Meta’s part. The face gasket itself can adjust depth this time around, with four-step options to choose from to best fit most faces, particularly ones with glasses.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Since the headset is 40% thinner than the Quest 2, the center of gravity is a lot closer to your face. I'm still not a fan of the cloth straps, but that's not because of face comfort. It's because they rub on the tops of my ears. Thankfully, Meta has a proper Elite Strap that solves this problem and adds a simple adjustment wheel to the back as well as a battery.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

IPD adjustment on the Quest 2 left a lot to be desired, to say the least, and was easily one of the biggest negatives of that headset. Thankfully, Meta has combined the best parts of the original Oculus Quest — an IPD adjustment wheel — with further improved pancake lenses versus the more expensive Quest Pro.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

That combination is supremely comfortable and means that the Quest 3 supports a wider range of IPD values, no longer has that nasty little "sweet spot" Quest 1 and 2 lenses had, and is easily adjustable while wearing the headset — take that, Quest Pro.

Not only that, but the moment you put the headset on, you'll see the world around you in glorious, high-resolution, full-color, clean video. That last part is particularly important because the Quest Pro offered full-color video at a higher resolution than the Quest 2 but didn't do a great job with clarity.

The mixed-reality camera quality was so clear I could actually read my phone or Pixel Watch while wearing the headset.

Conversely, the Quest 3's video is super clean and obviously has a strong denoise algorithm placed atop to keep noise in dark rooms at a minimum. Meta had me in a pretty dark environment, and everything still looked clean, so I have high hopes this will remain true in dimly lit living rooms in the evening.

Plus, I could actually read my phone and Google Pixel Watch displays and reply to messages without taking the headset off. That's impossible to do on a Quest 2 or Quest Pro when using passthrough video, as neither has high enough quality video to get the job done. This task is something the PSVR 2 does exceedingly well, and the Quest 3 ups the quality by providing full-color, perspective-corrected video.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Meta) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Lastly, Meta includes support for charging via USB-C (cable in the box) and the new Quest 3 charging dock. This dock comes with special rechargeable batteries and a replacement door for the controller, so those, too, can easily be docked in and charged while you're not playing.

That should help solve the rare problem people had when a USB port on the Quest 2 would break or get over-volted.

Companies like KIWI Design are also making third-party accessories like its RGB Charging Stand. This is an official Made for Meta branded product and marks the first time our favorite Quest 2 accessories manufacturer is getting proper recognition from Meta for its upcoming Quest 3 products.

Mixed reality is key

(Image credit: Meta)

The moment you put the headset on, you'll be treated to a view of the room around you using these new, significantly improved cameras. They're not Apple Vision Pro-level quality, but at 1/7th the price of that product, I wouldn't expect them to be. That doesn't mean it's bad by any means, and I think people will be surprised at the quality improvement over other Quest headsets.

In fact, the mixed reality demos I experienced were convincing because the camera quality finally matched the quality of the objects the Quest 3 rendered. In the new First Steps experience on the Quest 3, players will be blasting little aliens that appear to jump through the walls and ceiling of the room.

The mixed reality demos I experienced were convincing because the camera quality finally matched the quality of the objects the Quest 3 rendered.

This demo was far more convincing than previous efforts because the objects cast shadows on the ground, hid behind objects in the room, and looked far more realistic, thanks to improvements in lighting quality and external camera quality.

But none of this would be particularly fun if the Quest 3's room setup was as tedious as with previous headsets. This time around, the Quest 3 includes a depth sensor and cameras with 10x the resolution of the Quest 2, offering automatic room mapping that just requires you to look around as it recreates your room in virtual reality.

This effect was nearly identical to how it's presented on the PSVR 2 and felt great to use. The headset can even help create safe room-scale boundaries to keep you from running into furniture, although this feature didn’t work very well in the demo room because it was so large and strangely situated.

The Quest 3 automatically identifies walls, ceilings, and furniture and will give you a virtual representation of those objects in-headset thanks to the new depth sensor.

The Quest 3 even automatically identifies walls, ceilings, and furniture and will give you a virtual representation of those objects in-headset.

To further create the feeling of immersion, Meta says it has put significant work into ensuring that your headset remembers your room and the location of objects so as to enable another new feature: Augments.

Augments are virtual objects you can use to decorate your physical room, but these aren't just boring paintings or hokey fake plants to make your space feel more feng shui. Augments have the purpose of extending features and reducing friction by providing quick ways to jump into your favorite experiences.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Meta showed us a few of these Augments, which include a portal that you can teleport through to play Asgards Wrath 2 and a bobblehead trainer you can touch to begin a workout session in Supernatural. Plus, other objects like a wall-mounted radio make it possible to jam out to iHeartRadio right from the comfort of your Quest 3's Horizon Home space.

And we also got quick glimpses of several new mixed reality titles. LEGO Brick Tales looks to deliver the fun of LEGO building without the expense of the sets, while Ghostbusters lets you blast ghosts anywhere in your home. Some of these mixed reality features will only be available on Quest 3, both due to the quality improvements and because the Quest 3 features that new depth sensor.

Controls of the future

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Meta’s new Touch Plus controllers will feel immediately familiar to anyone who’s ever used an Oculus headset before but are obviously improved over the predecessors. Meta used the overall design of the Quest Pro Touch Pro controllers here, including the removal of the LED tracking ring that adorned all previous generations of tracked Oculus controllers.

The controller still has tracking LEDs situated across the body to help track but Meta has been able to use AI to radically improve tracking overall. That means fewer dead zones than Quest 2 controllers and quicker movements from what I could tell in the hands-on.

Improved computer vision and AI tricks mean better tracking with fewer deadzones than the Quest 2.

What's particularly fascinating is that Meta says, "The big leap with tracking improvement was all done with computer vision," meaning we should expect big improvements over time.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I got to play Samba De Amigo, and the experience was sublime. The tracking was perfect and worked exactly as I had hoped. It was even better than the arcade original since there are no wires tethering the maracas — controllers, in this case — to an arcade cabinet.

Part of this improvement is that the headset is tracking your hands at all times. This plays into a recent Quest hand tracking update that improved hand tracking speed by 75% and now allows players to instantly switch between controller and hand tracking, a massive improvement over how the tech used to work.

Mixed controller and hand tracking make using the UI more effortless than previous offerings.

Despite the removal of the rings and the reduction in the number of tracking LEDs, I didn't notice any difference between the Quest 3 controllers and the Quest 2 controllers. I'll need a bit more time to determine how much better the Quest Pro's self-tracked controllers are, but I'd wager that there's not much of a noticeable difference for the average person.

All the control improvements play into the huge steps Meta has taken this year to add in things like the Direct Touch UI. It's just nicer to be able to tap an app's tile with your finger and use one of the Augments I mentioned above to begin an experience rather than dealing with a finicky app drawer or overly pushy store experience being the first thing you see.

Meta is still using AA batteries to power the Quest 3, and battery life is expected to be as long as the Quest 2's controllers. I'd recommend picking up some rechargeable batteries if you don't already have some.

The redesigned battery door still snaps in with plastic clips like the Quest 2, but these clips will no longer release on their own when pressure is applied. Instead, you'll press a button to release the door in order to get to the battery. It's a small quality-of-life improvement that should help keep battery doors closed when they should be.

A serious graphics upgrade

(Image credit: Skydance Interactive)

The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 that powers the Meta Quest 3 offers 100% more GPU processing power than what's in the Quest 2. To better understand that number, the average graphics card upgrades on PCs only improve GPU processing power by 20-30% each generation at the most. In other words, this is the equivalent of upgrading your PC after roughly four years, and the end result genuinely feels like it.

The first demo I experienced was Red Matter 2, a game from developers who regularly push the limits of what hardware can do. Even the intro loading screen was mind-blowing to look at as the "cursor" from my hand emitted a faint ball of light that could be used to illuminate surfaces of the rocky red planet I was standing on.

The first thing I noticed was the massive improvement in texture resolution. The quality feels straight out of a PSVR 2 game and not something running on a mobile chipset. Subsequently, the improvement in clarity brought on by the 30% upgrade in display resolution and the pancake lenses cannot be understated.

This is the biggest improvement in graphical fidelity I've yet seen between any VR headset generation.

And the visuals don't just look crisper and cleaner; they're also more functional. I was easily able to read text on pages I picked up in the game, a far cry from most current-generation VR headsets that often offer a "translation" option for in-game objects that will display large, plain text overlaid on the virtual paper.

This is the biggest improvement in graphical fidelity I've yet seen between any VR headset generation.

That makes things far more immersive, too, since you don't have to think about pressing additional buttons just to be able to perform a basic task like reading. I was also able to make out fine details on objects like bottles, something that's not possible on a Quest 2 both because of the foggy lenses and the processing power differences.

I also got the chance to play Assassin's Creed VR, which clearly used the Quest 3's power to make the city feel more alive. The game featured a surprising number of NPCs walking around, something that's not usually seen on even the best Quest 2 games .

Meta even said that over 100 games would be Quest 3-enhanced by the end of 2023, so you'll no doubt be able to show off your new headset with plenty of great titles. Fifty of these are existing games getting updates, so you won't just have to buy new games, either. But I'm willing to bet that newer games like Dungeons of Eternity will take better advantage of the new hardware prowess than older titles can.

It's also worth noting that the Xbox Game Pass app is finally launching on Quest this December, as well, so you can play Xbox games from the comfort and privacy of your Quest 3.