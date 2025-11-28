IT'S VR TIME! PSVR 2 and Quest 3S are on DEEP discount this Black Friday at a full $100 off!

Black Friday 2025 is the best year for VR headsets to date, offering deep discounts on all the best headsets you can buy today. But the most impressive discount might be the $100 off PSVR2 bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain included. At $299, this is a stellar deal that includes one of the best PSVR 2 games available, giving you a AAA VR gaming experience from the moment you unbox it.

PSVR 2 requires a PS5 to play, but since nearly 100 million people already own one, you're likely set to enjoy one of the finest VR headsets to date without much fuss. So long as you've got that PS5, everything else you'll need is in this box. The PSVR 2 has hundreds of games to play, including big names like Resident Evil 7 and 8, Gran Turismo, Hitman World of Assassination, and many more titles you're going to love.