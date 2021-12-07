Best TCL 20S cases 2022

The best TCL 20S cases will protect your new device, which recently made its U.S. debut and will rival for a spot as one of the best cheap Android phones along with TCL's new flagship phone, the TCL 20 Pro 5G. With a 6.67-inch FHD+ Dotch display that promises to reduce eye strain by up to 85% and a quad-camera array, you'll want to make sure that your TCL 20S device stays protected with the following phone cases.

Heavy duty CoverON Grip Cover $9 at Amazon The lightweight CoverON Grip Cover is the kind of case you can entrust to keep your phone protected with a dual-layer of protection as well as raised edges around the camera and screen. There's extra shockproof padding on the top and bottom should your phone fall out of your pocket, as well as a rubber grip on the back to prevent that from happening in the first place. Consolidation is key Foluu TCL 20S Flip/Folio Cover Wallet $10 at Amazon The Foluu wallet case is a great pick if you don't like gathering multiple items when leaving the house. Raised edges and a TPU interior keep your device protected from daily wear and tear without taking up much space. With your phone, credit cards, and cash carefully consolidated in one place with a magnetic closure, you can sit back and enjoy watching a video with a convenient kickstand feature. Seeing clearly JXVM TCL 20S Case with Built-in Screen Protector $12 at Amazon Sometimes a clear case that shows a phone's natural beauty is all you need. If this sounds like you, then the JXVM case made of TPU and polycarbonate will do the trick. It comes with raised edges to protect against sudden drops, and gripping this case feels soft and smooth. You'll also get a built-in screen protector for full 360-protection. Premium pick Shantime TCL 20S Leather Wallet Case $13 at Amazon This faux leather wallet case may not be expensive, but it looks professional and comes in various colors you can choose from. The flexible inner TPU shell keeps your phone in place, and the magnetic clasp holds everything together. The card slots support RFID blocking technology, so all your belongings are protected, and like with other wallet cases, you can watch your screen horizontally thanks to a kickstand. Classic coverage UNPEY TCL 20S Case with Built-in Screen Protector $12 at Amazon The UNPEY TCL 20S Case comes in four classic colors and will keep your phone secure with its simple yet effective design. The case is made of TPU and PC and includes a built-in screen protector, so scratches and cracks won't be a concern. It also has an anti-slip matte finish that's easy to hold onto and doesn't attract pesky fingerprints marks.

Finding the right case for your phone can be difficult with so many choices out there, but it's always a good idea to get one. Whether you prefer a wallet case or something clear or colorful, each of these picks will keep your new TCL 20S device protected from scratches, cracks, and impact.

The CoverON Grip Cover is a solid choice for anyone looking for a durable, yet affordable case that can withstand a fall. It comes in three unique colors to add a touch of personalization, and it's made from a material that's extremely easy to grip. But if a wallet case is more your style, you can't go wrong with the classy Shantime TCL 20S Leather Wallet Case or Foluu TCL 20S Flip/Folio Cover Wallet that manages to keep (almost) everything important in one place.