Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 cases Android Central 2021

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 cases protect your investment without masking the tablet's incredible screen or svelte design. While it's the smaller of the two S7 models, the Tab S7 still sports an 11-inch screen and some noticeable heft, which means it needs protection as well as something to prop it up on the table, so you don't crane your neck staring down at it all day. These are the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases with kickstands, folios, and keyboard covers to keep your device well protected.

Who makes the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases?

It's lovely to see name-brand cases available for the Galaxy Tab S7, which, though an older model, remains one of the best Android tablets you can buy. The ruggedly reliable Spigen Tough Armor Pro offers excellent corner protection and a sturdy but compact kickstand on the back so that you can prop it up without taking up too much room. For those of us who aren't huge folio fans, the Tough Armor Pro is a breath of fresh air without turning your tablet into a tank.

If you are into the folio look and feel, the Samsung Book Cover looks and feels incredible, but it can be a bit pricey for a non-keyboard cover. I'm a big fan of the colors offered here, but if you want something more subdued, there's also the much more competitively-priced Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold for your folio needs.

While you're at it, grab a Galaxy Tab S7 screen protector to add further protection to the precious new tablet.