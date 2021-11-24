Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 cases Android Central 2021
The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 cases protect your investment without masking the tablet's incredible screen or svelte design. While it's the smaller of the two S7 models, the Tab S7 still sports an 11-inch screen and some noticeable heft, which means it needs protection as well as something to prop it up on the table, so you don't crane your neck staring down at it all day. These are the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases with kickstands, folios, and keyboard covers to keep your device well protected.
- Robust kickstand: Spigen Tough Armor Pro
- Official colors: Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 Book Cover
- Value pick: Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold Folio
- Grippy and great: Poetic TurtleSkin Series
- Laptop-like: Samsung Keyboard Cover
- Keep it clear: Transparent Galaxy Tab S7 Case
- Durable and colorful: Poetic Revolution Series - for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet Case
- Heavy-duty protection: Herize Heavy Duty Case with Shoulder Strap
Robust kickstand: Spigen Tough Armor ProStaff Pick
Folio kickstands are great, but they can be a bit bulky, whereas the kickstand on the Tough Armor Pro is stable and sturdy without taking up tons of table space.
Official colors: Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 Book Cover
You will pay more for the fit and finish of Samsung's first-party folio case, but it's hard to understate how thin and luxurious it feels in hand.
Value pick: Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold Folio
Want a folio that won't break the bank or leave you unprotected? Neepanda's folio keeps the corners, and the screen protected without bulk. Plus, it comes in a cool graffiti finish.
Grippy and great: Poetic TurtleSkin Series
If you're going to be holding the tablet up for longer periods, such as gaming and AR games, the TurtleSkin gives you a more impact-absorbing case that's grippy and comes in three colors.
Laptop-like: Samsung Keyboard Cover
If you want to make the most of DeX mode on your larger tablet, you need a keyboard. This one connects via pogo pins and has a trackpad for the full laptop experience.
Keep it clear: Transparent Galaxy Tab S7 Case
If you don't want to cover up the lovely colors and craftsmanship of your Galaxy Tab S7 but still need some extra grip and protection from scratches, this clear case is for you.
Durable and colorful: Poetic Revolution Series - for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet Case
The Revolution Series has a robust landscape kickstand and beefy bumper, but this kickstand can fold totally flat, and there are anchor points on the back for lanyards/straps. It also comes in blue and pink, if you want to skip basic black.
Heavy-duty protection: Herize Heavy Duty Case with Shoulder Strap
Not only is this case ultra heavy-duty, providing sufficient protection if you're using the tablet while out in the field or traveling, it also comes with a convenient and adjustable shoulder strap, a strap to mount it on a car's headrest so kids can watch videos for long road trips, and a built-in rotatable swivel kickstand.
Who makes the best Galaxy Tab S7 cases?
It's lovely to see name-brand cases available for the Galaxy Tab S7, which, though an older model, remains one of the best Android tablets you can buy. The ruggedly reliable Spigen Tough Armor Pro offers excellent corner protection and a sturdy but compact kickstand on the back so that you can prop it up without taking up too much room. For those of us who aren't huge folio fans, the Tough Armor Pro is a breath of fresh air without turning your tablet into a tank.
If you are into the folio look and feel, the Samsung Book Cover looks and feels incredible, but it can be a bit pricey for a non-keyboard cover. I'm a big fan of the colors offered here, but if you want something more subdued, there's also the much more competitively-priced Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold for your folio needs.
While you're at it, grab a Galaxy Tab S7 screen protector to add further protection to the precious new tablet.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the best screen protectors for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Have you decided to invest in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet? If so, you'll want to protect its 11-inch screen with a high-quality screen protector, and we've rounded up some great ones.
Here are the best keyboards you can use with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Are you looking for a keyboard to transform the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet into a full-fledged work or entertainment companion? We've gathered some of the best keyboards available right now for you to consider.
These Galaxy Tab S7 FE screen protectors will work with your S Pen
These are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE screen protectors to protect your Android tablet from getting any scratches or unwanted fingerprints and ensure screen quality and touch sensitivity don't change.