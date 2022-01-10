Best Oculus Quest 2 workout accessories Android Central 2022

The main perk of VR workouts is that you don't need to buy gym equipment or even go outside to burn calories. All you need is your headset! Yet without the right tools, you're liable to turn your Oculus Quest 2 into a sweaty, germy mess, or even potentially damage your equipment or injure yourself. Meta will release official Active Pack accessories sometime in 2022, but they aren't available yet. So, for now, here are the best VR workout accessories that'll make your daily indoor fitness routine that much cleaner, safer, and more fun.

Make VR fitness a little less gross

The Quest 2 works perfectly well for casual experiences. But the faster you move around, punch, jump, or generally stray into workout territory, the more problems you'll run into, such as foggy lenses, sliding headsets, tweaked ankles, wrist pain, or sweat- and bacteria-ridden foam interface, to name just a few.

Whether you enjoy casual rhythm games or more intense Quest 2 exercise games like FitXR or Supernatural, you should get your hands on at least some of the best VR workout accessories. Either the official Elite Strap or any of the best Quest 2 strap alternatives, along with an upgraded face cover, will make a world of difference.

Otherwise, VR exercises are a lot like regular exercises, and you should treat them like it. First, make sure you have comfortable, moisture-wicking shirts and shorts to wear. Next, protect your feet from hard impacts by wearing running or training shoes like the Nike Metcon 7, then invest in a large exercise or yoga mat to protect your floor from damage. Most importantly, buy a reliable headband or sweatband like a TreadBands rag that'll sop up most of your sweat before it hits your headset.

With this gear in hand, you'll be fully decked out for whichever of the best Oculus Quest 2 games you use to get sweaty!