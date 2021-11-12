Android Central alumni Russell Holly and Daniel Bader join Ara, Jerry, and Michael Fisher for an epic gab session! They chat about Google's Pixel 6 messaging, Meta and the changing shape of the open web, and some of their favorite new tech in 2021.
- The Pixel 6 is facing a lot of criticism, but that's good for Google | Android Central
- Meta acquires popular VR exercise app Supernatural, a sign of things to come | Android Central
- Codecademy: Join the millions of people learning to code with Codecademy and see where coding can take you. Get 15% off your Codecademy Pro membership when you go to Codecademy.com and use promo code ANDROID.
