This battery 'beast' smartwatch is a ridiculous 69% off during Amazon's leftover Labor Day sale

Labor Day smartwatch deals have mostly dried up, but if you're looking for a truly affordable Android watch, take a serious look at the TicWatch Pro 5 for $109 ($240 off) on Amazon. With most Wear OS watches in the $350-and-up range, we're talking serious savings for a reliable, long-lived smartwatch.

The TicWatch Pro 5 launched in 2023 as a standout Wear OS model, mainly because of its 80-hour battery life per charge, combined with 65% battery recharge in 30 minutes. You'll get access to your favorite Wear OS apps, powered by the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip found in the Google Pixel Watch 3, along with Mobvoi's trademark training tools for athletes.

TicWatch Pro 5: $349.99 $109.99 at Amazon This respectable Android watch gives you a 1.43-inch OLED display with a secondary low-power display for low-power mode. With 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, you have the power and storage necessary for speedy Wear OS apps and music storage. And it has a rugged design rated MIL-STD-810-H for protection. Considering most cheap Wear OS watches cost about $200, snagging a new model for a little over $100 is about as cheap as you'll find. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: You want a fast, rugged watch that prioritizes third-party apps; you hate having to charge your watch daily; and your first priority is saving money, followed by good Android integration.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the newest Wear OS software with Gemini; you care more about a small, comfortable design than battery life; or you don't really need watch apps.

The closest Wear OS equivalent to the TicWatch Pro 5 is the OnePlus Watch 2R, which has an identical 1.43-inch display, Snapdragon chipset, and a battery life average of three days. That watch costs $229, so you have an idea of this model's relative market value.

Similarly, the Galaxy Watch FE for $200 is one of the best cheap Android watches available today, and it's due to receive a newer version of Wear OS later this year. But you have to accept trade-offs for that price, such as an older chipset, smaller display and shorter battery life.

I'm sure you're asking, "What's the catch? Why is this watch so inexpensive?" The answer is that TicWatches have a downside compared to other Wear OS watches: They don't support Gemini or Google Assistant. For whatever reason, Mobvoi hasn't managed to get the signature app working on its watches.

You also have to accept that it still runs Wear OS 4, though it will hopefully jump to Wear OS 5 soon. For comparison, newer Android watches will launch with Wear OS 6, supporting all the latest app upgrades and UI improvements.

We wouldn't recommend getting the TicWatch Pro 5 at full price ($349) when you could buy a Galaxy Watch 8 or Pixel Watch 4 for the same price. But at $109? You'll never see a new Google or Samsung watch at that price; you'd have to compare the TicWatch Pro 5 against budget brands like Amazfit that can't compete with Wear OS for software, even if it's an older version.