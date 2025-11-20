The three best smart display glasses already have Black Friday sales. Here's how to pick the one that's right for you

Looking to grab a pair of smart display glasses for cheap this Black Friday? The good news is that you don't have to wait! Our three highest-rated smart glasses are all on sale a full week before Black Friday officially begins, but how do you choose between them?

All three pairs of glasses provide you with a massive wearable OLED display in a svelte glasses form factor, allowing you to plug them into your smartphone, Steam Deck, laptop, or several other devices. That gives you a personal, private screen that won't hurt your neck. Whether you're looking for the best image quality, lowest price, or widest range of compatible products, I'm here to help you make the right choice today.

Best overall smart display glasses

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Xreal One has been our top choice since it launched earlier this year. My Xreal One review will help you understand what makes it the best if you want all the details, but the skinny is that Xreal One glasses come with the industry's first-ever dedicated chipset, allowing it to do things no other pair of glasses can. They're also down to $399, the lowest price we've seen yet; a full $100 off!

Paramount to that experience is the ability to "mount" the virtual screen to an imaginary wall in front of you. When you plug Xreal One into any compatible device, the virtual screen in front of you stays in place just as a physical TV or monitor would, so you can move your head or body around normally, and that monitor will stay in place.

All other smart glasses "pin" the display to your face, which means that even the slightest jitter will make that display jostle and shake, and could give some people sore eyes or motion sickness. Xreal One's powerful chipset keeps this from happening, and the glasses even feature a built-in monitor-like settings menu that lets you fine-tune the image and several other options. Again, something no other pair of smart glasses can do.

Save $100 Xreal One: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Take $100 off the normal price and enjoy the power of Xreal One with its dedicated, industry-first X1 chipset. That big, beautiful virtual monitor stays in place as you move around, making it feel more like a physical monitor and less like a virtual screen pinned to your nose.

Best ecosystem

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Viture Luma Pro is the best pick if you're planning on using them with a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2. More specifically, you should grab the Viture Luma Pro and Viture Pro Mobile Dock combo, which is a whopping $249 off right now and even comes with a free 8BitDo controller for kicks.

Pairing the glasses with that dock will power your Switch or Switch 2 for hours, plus unlock higher resolutions normally only allowed when the Switch is plugged into a TV. This dock is only guaranteed to work with Viture's glasses, so it's best to pair Luma Pro with them. Plus, since Luma Pro has the best micro-OLED display on any smart display glasses to date, you'll be thrilled with the image quality here.

Viture also makes a massive ecosystem of products that work with its glasses, from an incredible mobile controller that makes your phone display massive, to a crazy Android-powered wearable neckband computer that natively pairs with your glasses and enables remote PS5 play, plus access to other streaming services and Android games. Viture is the best pick if you want the most out of your smart glasses experience.

Save $75 Viture Luma Pro: was $499 now $424 at Amazon Take a cool $75 off in this first-ever discount for Viture's latest glasses! Packing the best display ever in a pair of smart glasses, these gorgeous micro-OLED displays will illuminate your favorite content in a whole new light, all without hurting your neck.

The best price

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

This year has been tough on everyone's budgets, so I'll understand if prioritizing price is the best choice this holiday season. If that's what you're after, RayNeo Air 3s Pro is the right pick, and it's an unbelievable $249 out the door right now. That's not $249 off. That's $249 total.

Better yet, RayNeo's micro-OLED display is the best for your eyes, prioritizing a flicker-free experience with DC dimming and ultra-high frequency 3840Hz PWM dimming for maximum comfort.

These don't have the vast Viture ecosystem or the fancy tracking capabilities of Xreal One, but they serve their purpose perfectly and do it all for an amazing price. Hard to argue with nearly half the price of the competition, especially when things look so good!