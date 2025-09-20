Not sold on Meta's Ray-Ban Display glasses? These two XR glasses will cost you $300 less!

I tested the Meta Ray-Ban Display at Connect 2025, coming away impressed with the high-res monocular display, gesture controls, and seamless apps. That said, not everyone will want to buy first-gen, thick $800 glasses for phone functions, no matter how technically impressive they are!

When it comes to XR smart glasses, the best, most popular options act as an extended display for your phone, computer, or gaming console, so you can stream or play on a massive virtual display while lying in bed or sitting on a plane. And two of our favorite options have significant discounts today: the VITURE Luma Pros are $499 (21% off) and the XREAL Ones are $499 (14% off).

Both glasses give you at least 50-degree field of view, 120Hz refresh rate, and dual micro-OLED displays, creating a massive virtual display floating in your vision. But each one has its strengths and weaknesses, so I'll help you pick the best XR glasses option for you. Who knows, it may end up being the Meta Display glasses!

Save 14% ($80) XREAL One AR glasses: was $579.99 now $499.99 at androidcentral.com The XREAL One delivers up to a 147-inch virtual display with 3DoF support, 3ms latency, IPD adjustment, and 600 nits of perceived brightness. Our reviewer praised it as a display replacement, loving the eye-friendly micro-OLED and the "plug-and-play features" that make the One so easy to use. At $499, the Xreal One matches its lowest-ever price, and we recommend grabbing them as your first smart glasses experience! Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: You want a large, wearable OLED display with quality-of-life perks over other smart glasses like flicker-free DC dimming, no edge fringing, electrochromic dimming, and 3DOF.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the Xreal One Pro (currently $120 off on Amazon) for a wider FoV, a camera for better 3DoF anchoring, and a thinner display with reduced glare and lens distortion.

The main draw of the XREAL One is its 3DoF support: Where other smart glasses displays sit in your center vision no matter where you look, these glasses let you anchor the display at a specific angle. That way, it stays in place in case you need to look away at your phone or someone talking to you. It's a huge convenience!

Viture Luma Pro XR glasses The Viture Luma Pro offers a slightly wider FoV (52º), higher perceived brightness (1,000 nits), and higher resolution (1,200p vs. 1080p) than the Xreal One, plus built-in myopia adjustment up to -4.0 or 4.0 for a clearer built-in view. And thanks to this current 21%-off deal, it's the same price! Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: You're a dedicated gamer or streamer who wants impressive visual quality and to balance for your prescription without having to replace the lenses.

❌Skip this deal if: You want to wait for the Viture Luma Beast, which uses Sony micro-OLED lenses with 1,250 perceived nits, 58-degree FoV, and built-in 3DoF.

The Viture Luma Pro not only offers excellent visual quality for gaming and streaming, but its Immersive 3D tech converts standard 2D videos into three dimensions using AI; we've tested the feature out on computers and phones, and while it still needs work, it's futuristic and impressive when it works!

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

I currently use the Viture Luma Pro glasses when I want to play games on my Steam Deck or Switch 2 in bed but want a proper TV-sized display experience. I miss the native 3DoF support you get with XREAL, but the Luma Pros have a camera that could support 3DoF in the future, once Viture adds the feature.

Unlike the Meta Ray-Ban Displays designed for all-day use, I would never wear these glasses out and about, where the display would block my vision and the design itself would look out of place. But indoors, they offer a compelling use case for gaming and streaming.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

With the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, you can watch the occasional Instagram video on the 42PPD, 600 x 600, 90Hz, 20-degree monocular display. But that's not what they're built for.

Instead, Meta designed them for everyday use cases like calling and messaging people, speaking to the Meta AI, listening to music playlists, captioning and translating conversations, and other smartphone tools. That might sound more appealing! But they're expensive and thick enough to stand out, unlike the display-free Ray-Ban Gen 2s.

Ultimately, the best thing about this era of smart glasses is that you have a wealth of relatively affordable choices in front of you.