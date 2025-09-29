Google must want to clear out its Pixel Watch 3 stock before the Pixel Watch 4 arrives on October 9, because it's dropped the price to an all-time low of $199 (42% off) on Walmart. Now Pixel fans have a decision to make: Grab the still-reliable last-gen model while it's still available, or only accept the best new features with the Watch 4.

Having reviewed the Pixel Watch 3 and compared it against the other best Android smartwatches, I can confidently say that it's still worth buying, thanks to its speedy performance, Gemini commands, and Fitbit insights. In fact, if you're planning to pay for Fitbit Premium, saving hundreds upfront is a good way to offset that cost.

If you weigh the Pixel Watch 4 vs. 3, you'll see the same general design, weight, bands, performance, storage, and most of the same health sensors. It'll even get Wear OS 6 in the next month or two, matching the Watch 4's new software. It falls short for battery life, display brightness, safety features, and a couple of Gemini tricks — but you may be happy to skip these perks to save $150.

✅Recommended if: You have a Pixel phone or like other Google Home gadgets; you like the edgeless look and prefer a crown to Samsung's digital touch bezel; and you want Fitbit health and fitness insights.

❌Skip this deal if: You're a Samsung or OnePlus phone owner who prefers a more rugged Galaxy Watch 8 or a OnePlus Watch 3 with better battery life; or you want the Pixel Watch 4 for new perks like Gemini Raise to Talk and emergency satellite messaging.

The Pixel Watch 4 (left) and Pixel Watch 3 (right) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

In terms of why you should buy the Watch 4 instead, the new model gives you a 3,000-nit display with 16% smaller bezels, an extra 6+ hours of battery life per charge on top of much faster charging, and a new skin temperature sensor that's better at catching warning signs for illness.

Plus, it adds dual-band GPS for better workout accuracy and a new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip with the same performance speed but the upside of satellite SOS connectivity to call for help in an emergency, even in cellular dead zones. You'd need the Watch 4 LTE for the satellite tech, though.

All in all, Google gave us plenty of tempting reasons to buy the current model! But only you can decide if it's worth spending an extra $150 for these perks, which won't be the case for everyone.