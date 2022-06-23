How to Watch Love Island UK in the US and beyond: a global streaming guide

We're just a little over three weeks in and a lot of explosive drama has already taken place, so if you're feeling left out at the water cooler, you're probably wondering how to watch Love Island UK. This guide covers everything you need to know to stream the iconic reality show from anywhere on Earth. The new islanders landed in Mallorca earlier this month, and we've already seen quite a few singles get kicked off (including one surprising double-dumping) and one contestant who left the villa voluntarily. Suffice to say, things are sure to get even more dramatic (and cringe-y) as we head into week four.

Fans in the UK are lucky enough to watch the new episodes for free as they air on ITV2, while folks living elsewhere will need to wait until the new season is released on a streaming service or access the ITV Hub through a VPN service like ExpressVPN. New episodes began to be added to Hulu on June 21st, but the slow rollout means that US viewers will be a few weeks behind for the duration of the season.

The islanders featured this season include the overly confident business owner Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen (the daughter of famous footballer Michael Owen), and — the show's first-ever deaf contestant — model and dancer Tasha Ghouri. Keep reading for a complete look at the lineup, plus more info and links to stream the dating show.

How to watch Love Island in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV2 and the ITV Hub | Free for UK residents (opens in new tab) If you live in the United Kingdom, you're in luck. UK residents can watch new episodes of Love Island as they air on the channel ITV2 or stream the action on the ITV Hub for FREE. The eighth season launched June 6th, and new episodes will continue to air every weeknight and Sundays at 9pm BST / 4pm ET. You can also tune in Saturday nights to watch "unseen bits" from previous episodes.

How to watch Love Island from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try it risk-free for 30 days, then $6.67/month (opens in new tab) If you're outside of the UK at the moment, you can get around geo-blocks and log into an ITV Hub account using a VPN. We called it the best VPN (opens in new tab) around so we obviously recommend ExpressVPN, but most options should be able to get the job done. A VPN service works by changing the location of your IP address so you can access all of your favorite sites, even when you're travelling. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day trial that lets you try out the service with zero risk, all you need to do is install it, set your location to the UK, and log into an ITV Hub account.

How to watch Love Island in the US

(opens in new tab) Hulu |Starting at $6.99/month (opens in new tab) New episodes began to be added to the Hulu streaming library on June 21st. Unfortunately, you only get one new episode a day, which means US viewers will always be a few weeks behind their friends in the UK. If you don't want to miss out on all the new happenings, your best bet is still a VPN (see details above). That being said, Hulu is home to loads of great content, such as the American version of Love Island and other reality shows like The Kardashians. If you're thinking about signing up for Hulu, we'd also recommend looking into the Disney Bundle, which comes with access to Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus for just $13.99/ month (opens in new tab).

Current Love Island UK Season 8 contestants

Name Age Occupation Luca Bish 23 Fishmonger Antigone Buxton 26 Singer Tasha Ghouri 23 Model/Dancer Dami Hope 26 Microbiologist Andrew Le Page 27 Real estate agent Gemma Owen 19 Dressage rider Indiyah Polack 23 Hotel waitress Charlie Radnedge 28 Real estate Davide Sanclimenti 27 Business owner Danica Taylor 21 Dancer Paige Thorne 24 Paramedic Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 27 Actor Jacques O'Neill 23 Rugby player Jay Younger 28 Investment analyst

Like we said above, Love Island UK season 8 isn't available on Hulu just yet, but if you're still interested in learning about the service, check out our complete Hulu and Hulu Live TV guide to see if it's a good fit.