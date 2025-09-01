What you need to know

Rumors from X tipster Tarun Vats claim Samsung is preparing one final One UI 7 update before One UI 8 hits the Galaxy S25.

Supposedly, this update will be quite large, potentially 1GB or higher, but its specifics weren't detailed.

Samsung recently had issues with a strange purple tint in Beta 4 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra when photographing the moon; however, One UI 8 Beta 5 has since rolled out.

One UI 8 is expected to appear sometime in September, though it could happen later in the month, if these rumors are anything to go by.

If you're a Galaxy S25 owner and hoping to drop right into One UI 8, you might have to wait just a little bit more (again).

It seems that Samsung is preparing one final update for its Galaxy S25 owners, but for its stable One UI 7 software. These are the rumors coming from X tipster Tarun Vats this past weekend, at least (via SamMobile). This past Sunday (Aug 31), Vats posted information about Samsung's next steps, stating the "last One UI 7 update" will roll out as part of the company's September patch.

According to Vats, this "final" One UI 7 update will be quite large, somewhere around 1GB or more. As the rumor implies, this seems to be our final dance with One UI 7 (Android 15) before One UI 8 (Android 16) finally arrives. Vats didn't have more to say about the update itself, like what it would entail.

However, in response to one user, Vats said the patch should arrive "soon." Others started speculating, wondering if we could see the major One UI 8 toward the final week of September or, perhaps, into early October. Samsung's continued its One UI 8 beta in August, while also fixing quite a problematic camera issue.

One UI 8 waiting room

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The company had a bit of an issue in August, as users reported a strange purple tint when photographing the moon in One UI 8 Beta 4. It was a bug that plagued testers with a Galaxy S25 Ultra when zooming in by 30x, 50x, and 100x with the Intelligent Optimization setting enabled. Others had this purple tint occur even with different settings.

Samsung encouraged users to provide as much information as possible via its Members app.

While we thought Beta 4 would mark the end of things, Samsung rolled out Beta 5 in August. It was a huge 1.78GB update that brought a host of bug fixes to its latest flagship line in preparation for Android 16. Samsung fixed problems with its DND (do not disturb), Now Brief content, Quick Settings window, and more. With Beta 5 in hand, there's speculation that One UI 8 will roll out officially sometime in September.

It lines up with what we've heard from Tarun Vats, so maybe we're actually seeing Android 16 on the horizon.