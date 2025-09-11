Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Early users report the screws on the Pixelsnap Ring Stand are loosening quickly.

Some users say screws fell out within days, even scratching their phone cases.

Google hasn't addressed the issue yet, but a report suggests tightening with a T1 Torx bit might fix the issue.

Alongside the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Google introduced its own lineup of Qi2 magnetic accessories called Pixelsnap, and one of the standout accessories at launch was the Ring Stand. However, it looks like not all is well, as early Pixelsnap Ring Stand users have already started reporting issues.

As spotted by 9to5Google, many users on Reddit are complaining that the screws on the accessory are coming loose. Some users report that their Ring Stand felt "a little wobbly" after just a week, and only a few days later, the screws had fallen off after "no more than 100 folds."

The user even went on to say that the screws wedged between the case and stand, leaving "shallow scratches" on their case.

What's worse is that this doesn't seem to be an isolated issue. Another Reddit user said their Pixelsnap Ring Stand had loosened so much after just two days of use that it could no longer support their phone's weight.

Pixelsnap Ring Stand might not be as sturdy as promised

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

For those unfamiliar with the Pixelsnap Ring Stand, the accessory has two small screws near the hinge. These screws secure the moving ring to the magnetic base and create enough friction to keep the ring stable, allowing the accessory to support a phone's weight. It seems these screws are loosening for many users within weeks (or even days) of use.

There isn't a proper fix yet, though the publication suggests that affected users can use a T1 Torx bit to tighten the screws. Google hasn't officially addressed the issue, but if complaints keep growing, the company may soon issue a statement.

For now, if you're looking for a Pixelsnap Ring Stand–style accessory for your Pixel 10, it may be better to consider third-party phone grips. Brands like Spigen and Anker offer similar phone grips, though Google's Pixelsnap Ring Stand is arguably the most pleasing to look at.

