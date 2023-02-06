AC Podcast 591: Samsung Phone Extravaganza

By Jeramy Johnson
published

A whole new Galaxy

The Violet Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra
(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and guest Michael Hicks dive into the details surrounding Samsung's latest event, Meta earnings and the questions surrounding the pivot to VR, Apple entering the search engine race, and so much more!

