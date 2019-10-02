What you need to know
- The 'Games of a Generation' sale lasts until October 15th.
- You can save up to 50% on popular titles like Red Dead Redemption 2.
- These deals apply to everyone, not just PlayStation Plus members.
The month of October started with a bang as PlayStation announced its 'Games of a Generation' sale on the PlayStation Store. You can head over to check out the full list of games, which is well over one hundred. PlayStation hightlights that games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Horizon Zero Dawn are all part of the sale.
Wild West
Red Dead Redemption 2
One of the best games this generation
It doesn't get much better than Red Dead Redemption 2. It was praised for its story, gameplay, characters, and graphics — so just about everything you can imagine. This is the height of what an open-world game can be.
Superhero antics
Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
Swing around New York and save the city
The Batman: Arkham series used to be the pinnacle of superhero games, but it was dethroned by Spider-Man. Not only does Insomniac make a great superhero game, but they make a great game for Peter Parker as well.
Buy anything
PlayStation Store Gift Card
The choices are endless
Pick up a gift card and buy whatever you want. We'd recommend doing so during the sale so your dollar goes further, but you can save it for a rainy day too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.