Best PlayStation 4 Accessories in 2022
By Kelly Peirce , Samantha Nelson published
The best options to make the most of your PS4.
Accessories can allow you to customize your gaming experience, giving you the right tools for various genres or just making it easier to interface with your console. You can certainly get by with just the PlayStation 4 out of the box, but if you're willing to spend a bit of money, this guide will provide you with ways to really unlock the system's potential.
SteelSeries Arctis 7
Staff Pick
The kids or roommates are sound asleep, but you're in the mood to blast some baddies with a rocket launcher. The solution to your woes is a great set of headphones. With an Arctis 7 SteelSeries headset, you'll never have to worry about waking people up again (unless you yell in victory). It has excellent sound, good comfort level, lag-free wireless audio, and a killer battery life.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
A must-have item
Sure, the PS4 comes right out of the box with at least one DualShock controller, but it's never a bad idea to have a backup. While you're at it, personalize it with one of seven different colors and opt for a grip that will be comfortable for long gaming sessions and stay easy to hold even when your hands get sweaty.
PS4 Controller Charger, IHK
Clean up the clutter
I know what you're thinking, and yes there is a way to charge your PS4 controllers and display them stylishly. When you're kicking back on the couch with your feet up, you can look over and rest easy knowing that your controllers are charging and looking sweet when you see the soft blue glow of this dual controller charging stand.
PlayStation VR Bundle
A new way to play
PlayStation VR is less an accessory and more a way to fundamentally transform your PS4 experience by allowing you to play a whole new library of games. The plug-and-play system is easy to set up and will let you fully immerse yourself in a virtual world where your movements are captured within the game. This package comes with copies of Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf so you can see how the technology is integrated with a shooter and sports game.
Mayflash F300
Become a fighting game expert
Or perhaps you like your gaming experience to feel more like an afternoon playing Street Fighter 2 Turbo: Hyper Fighting at the local pizza place. The problem is that you'll never come close to that experience with the standard PlayStation 4 controller. What you need is a real deal fighting stick. Pick up this Mayflash F300 fighting stick, and you will be ready to take on all challengers, sans the quarters.
Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4
Take to the skies
If you love the freedom and excitement of flight simulation games, the T.Flight Hotas 4 joystick will help your immersion by bringing you closer to the controls of a real cockpit. The full-sized throttle can be used to control your aircrafts' acceleration while the joystick features a rudder function used to turn. The officially licensed controller is also compatible with PC games.
PDP Bluetooth Remote Control for Playstation 4
Easy control
It's movie night! Grab a blanket, pop some popcorn, and settle in. Sure you could use your controller, but they were designed for gaming, and the PDP Remote was designed for menus. Click through quickly with precision as you look for that perfect title to watch. Plus, you won't get butterfingers all over your controller when you need to pause for a bathroom break!
Seagate 2TB PS4 External Hard Drive
Expand your space
Just about every avid gamer reaches a point in the life of a console when they start to run out of storage space. You could spend a ton of time trying to decide which games you are going to delete or you could expand your storage space. Fortunately, we can now use external hard drives with our PS4s. You can pick up a 2TB Seagate drive which is officially licensed by Sony, so you know it will work.
Accessorize in style
The best part about accessories is that they allow you to make the game experience unique to you. If you're looking for something more, then you don't have to live with what comes out of the box. For that reason, our best pick has got to be SteelSeries' Arctis 7: a headset that not only acts as the best of the best, but one that will immediately boost your enjoyment of any and all games.
If you're looking for something a little new, perhaps slip on the PSVR headset and delve into a new world of virtual reality. It may feel extra, but there is nothing wrong with being a little extra, especially if it means getting that perfect gaming experience you have been looking for. Happy gaming!
