Best Wireless PlayStation 4 Headsets Android Central 2022

A good headset can transform your gaming experience, allowing you the sound quality you won't get from your TV's speakers while enabling you to communicate with other players easily. As a bonus, headsets keep your gaming sessions quiet if you're sharing a space, and they look pretty awesome. We've rounded up several choices depending on your priorities and budget. Now, if you're in the market for one of the best PS5 headsets, we've got you covered on that front too.

Let's be honest; gaming headsets tend to be gaudy. You've seen the unwieldy ones that light up in every color imaginable and look like sturdy bludgeoning weapons. That's not to say they aren't good headphones, but they certainly aren't the most stylish. The SteelSeries Arctis 7 benefits from its sleek design. You won't be embarrassed to wear this one no matter the occasion, and its style only scratches the surface of its desirable features. Headsets are more than just about looks, though. The Arctis 7 features what is widely regarded as one of the best microphones in the business, and its 7.1 surround sound audio is second to none—but only available when using it on PC. Should you want to finely adjust it, the SteelSeries also offers customization software, so you get the most out of your Arctis 7. Bonus: You don't need to charge it often. This headset provides up to 24 hours of gaming on a single charge thanks to its rechargeable Li-ion battery, and it's relatively comfortable to wear for long periods. Most other headsets tend to provide anywhere between 10 to 20 hours. Pros: Stylish

Affordable

Great audio quality

24-hour battery life

ClearCast retractable microphone

Customization software

Additional 3.5mm cable included Cons: 7.1 surround sound only on PC

Adjustable ChatMix for PC only

Best overall SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset Affordable, stylish, and impeccable audio There's a lot to love about the SteelSeries Arctis 7. It takes the best features and an attractive form factor and bundles it into an affordable package. $250 at Amazon

Runner-up: HyperX Cloud Flight

When you're looking for comfort and quality at an affordable price, you'll want to consider the HyperX Cloud Flight. It may not be as great all-around as the SteelSeries Arctis 7, but it gives the latter pair of headsets a run for its money. The HyperX Cloud Flight sports a detachable microphone, 90-degree rotating ear cups, and an adjustable steel slider for durability. HyperX Cloud Flight provides the most extended battery life on a single charge by far — boasting up to 30 hours — but there is a caveat. This number assumes that you don't use its LED lighting. If you turn the LEDs on completely, it cuts the battery life to just 13 hours. When the LEDs are on with their breathing effect, you can get roughly 18 hours. Its biggest downside is that it only offers stereo audio instead of 7.1 surround sound. While its audio quality may not be as impressive as a result, it's still good nonetheless. Pros: Up to 30-hour battery life

Rotating ear cups

Detachable microphone

Additional 3.5mm cable included Cons: No 7.1 surround sound

LED mode cuts battery life to 13 hours

Runner-up HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset Long battery life The HyperX Cloud Flight provides the longest gaming session on a single charge and sports comfortable rotating ear cups. $90 at Amazon

$140 at Best Buy

Best value: Turtle Beach Stealth 600

Turtle Beach is usually a brand name you can't beat for its price. However, the company's Stealth 600 is perfect for those wanting a budget-friendly quality headset without breaking the bank. Wireless headsets tend to err on the expensive side, but the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is incredibly affordable at just $100. Its microphone is flip-to-mute, meaning you won't need to worry about pressing the wrong button on your headset when you want to mute yourself. Its mic monitoring also allows you to hear your voice through the headset and adjust the volume accordingly. Turtle Beach's "Superhuman Hearing" technology that emphasizes subtle in-game sounds is also present. Though the Stealth 600 advertises "surround sound," it's only Turtle Beach's virtual surround sound and not Dolby 7.1. Because of this, the audio quality tends to suffer, but it's still better than stereo most of the time. And the battery life is acceptable at 15-hours, even if it's only half of what the SteelSeries Arctis 7 offers. Pros: Affordable

Glasses-friendly design

Flip-up to mute mic Cons: Audio is just decent

15-hour battery life

Best value Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset Budget-friendly for a brand name When it comes to wireless headsets, you can't beat the price of the Turtle Beach Stealth 600. It's a brand name you can trust where headsets are concerned. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

Best premium: Astro A50

The Astro A50 provides crystal-clear Dolby 7.1 surround sound over a 5GHz wireless connection. It's hard to beat that when you're looking for the best audio experience possible. It even comes with its own charging station, so you can easily display it on your desk. Those looking for comfort will find it more than adequate with breathable fabric ear cups. A mod kit is available for separate purchase that allows you to swap out its parts for a synthetic leather headband and ear cups, improving noise-canceling abilities. The downside to all of this is that no matter what you swap out the parts with, the Astro A50 still tends to be bulky and flashy. This beast is easily the best premium headset you can get for PlayStation 4, and it comes at a steep price because of that. Unfortunately, you're going to be looking at spending a good chunk of change on the Astro A50. However, it packs some premium features to warrant the expensive price tag. Pros: Dolby 7.1 surround sound

5GHz wireless connection

Flip-to-mute mic

Base station included Cons: Expensive

Batteries can degrade

Bulky design

Best premium Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset Premium quality at a cost You'll be spending quite a sum if you want an Astro A50, but its wireless connection and Dolby 7.1 surround sound can't be beaten. $279 at Amazon

$270 at Best Buy

Surround sound: Razer Thresher Ultimate

Razer makes some of the best headsets in the business, and it outdid itself with the Razer Thresher Ultimate for PS4. You're getting impeccable Dolby 7.1 surround sound with wireless connectivity up to 40 feet, so you don't need to worry about missing any conversations with your friends if you need to leave the room. Its microphone is retractable so you can move it out of the way, and when you're not using the headset, you can place it on its base station — that can be used to switch effortlessly between PS4 and PC — which is included. You can get up to 16-hours without needing to charge the Razer Thresher Ultimate. Its memory foam ear cups make this as comfortable as possible to make up for its heavy 408g weight. Again, this is another expensive one. There are cheaper Razer Thresher models, but the Ultimate is the best package out of the batch if you're looking for the most features. Pros: Dolby 7.1 surround sound

Connectivity up to 40ft

Retractable microphone

Base station included Cons: 16-hour battery life

Heavy (408g)

Expensive

Surround sound Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset For the loyal Razer enthusiast The Razer Thresher Ultimate has decent battery life and excellent audio quality with Dolby 7.1 surround sound. $200 at Amazon

$130 at Walmart

Strong battery: Logitech G733 Lightspeed

It's immediately apparent that this headset screams "gamer." You'll be hard-pressed to find one with a more elaborate design, but there are some alternative, more nuanced designs. The Logitech G733 is another one that packs DTS:X 2.0 surround sound with spatial awareness so that you're never missing any of the action in-game. Being multiplatform compatible, you aren't restricted to using it on PlayStation 4 or PC. The Logitech G733 is compatible with PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. It sports strong battery life at around 29 hours, though it could be a fair bit lower depending on whether you're using its RGB lighting or not, and it's not too budget-friendly, so this one's features outside of gaming will likely be the deciding factor in your purchase. Pros: DTS:X 2.0 surround sound

Multiplatform compatibility

Multiple color options

Lightweight and comfortable

29-hour battery life Cons: Cheap headband

Battery life lower with LEDs on

Expensive