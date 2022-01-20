Best PlayStation 4 Headsets Android Central 2022

If there's anything I've learned in all my years of gaming, it's that headsets can make or break your gaming experience. So not only do you want good sound quality when searching for the best PS4 headsets, but you also want a comfortable fit and a microphone that won't make you want to rip your hair out. We did all the research for you to make sure you get the most out of your money without having to go through trial and error. Now, if you've upgraded to a PS5, we have a few more recommendations for the best PS5 headsets.

Long battery life : Astro A50 Wireless Gen 4 Staff Pick With Dolby 7.1 surround sound and a built-in MixAmp DAC, the A50 produces some of the finest sounds you can find in a gaming headset. Featuring 15 hours of battery life, this headset charges back up in its magnetic cradle. As far as wireless is concerned, it connects to the PS4 through a base station using a 5GHz wireless transmitter. $300 at Best Buy Best budget option : Razer Kraken X Ultralight This is easily one of the most affordable options available. It features 7.1 surround sound capability when used on PC and sports a comfortable, lightweight headband perfect for those who wear glasses. The microphone doesn't retract like its Kraken brethren, but it can bend out of the way. $30 at Amazon Entry-level : Astro Gaming A10 For PS4 Astro's entry-level wired headset is one of its most compelling. Made from "damage resistant polycarbonate," the A10 should be able to take a beating in your gaming bag. You're not getting much in the way of fancy features, but you do get a solid, well-made, great-sounding headset with an inline volume remote, so you never need to take your eye off the game. $50 at Best Buy Next level streaming : Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset + MixAmp Pro TR The MixAmp Pro TR bundle is perfect for any streamer. It allows you to control your game and voice audio and customize your EQ settings for the best gaming or streaming experience. You get the same durable structure with the A40 as you do with Astro's A10. The A50 mod kit for the noise-canceling ear cushions is also compatible with this headset. One thing the A40 offers that others don't are customizable speaker tags you can remove and switch out for different looks. $250 at Best Buy Hi-Res Audio certified : SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset SteelSeries' latest headset is the company's approach to the "Pro" market, taking on the likes of Turtle Beach, Razer, and ASTRO Gaming at the very high end. The ski band design remains, so it's super comfortable. With the included GameDAC powered by an ESS Saber with an included amplifier, you get gaming's first Hi-Res Audio-certified headset. $250 at Amazon Designed for VR : Sony Platinum Wireless Designed with PlayStation VR in mind, the ear cushions are huge, soft, and completely cover the ears, while the whole thing is nice and light, so you can comfortably play for extended periods. While not cheap, the 7.1 surround sound and internal noise-canceling microphone provide excellent sound quality. If you want a first-party offering that ticks every box, the Platinum Wireless is a solid choice. $250 at Amazon Go wireless : SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Thanks to its innovative "ski-band" design, which suspends the headset using a taut fabric band, the Arctis 7+ is one of the comfiest headsets around. Excellent weight distribution and 30-hour battery life let you wear the Arctis 7 for long periods without getting fatigued or running out of charge, and it easily hooks up to your PS4 or PC via the included USB dongle. $170 at Best Buy For professionals : Razer Thresher for PS4 The feature-packed Thresher for PS4 from Razer delivers crisp, clear Dolby 7.1 audio for an incredible, immersive experience that will let you pick up the most subtle details. It provides lag-free audio and voice — via fully retractable mic — at distances up to 12 meters (40 feet) and is designed to be worn by pro-gamers for long periods. $150 at Amazon Mid-range : Razer Kraken Lightweight Headset It's not the cheapest headset, but it won't cost hundreds like other alternatives. Instead, the Razer Kraken is a mid-range headset that offers a retractable mic and lightweight aluminum headband for long gaming sessions, which makes sense considering it was designed with esports athletes in mind. $35 at Best Buy

Find the headset that's best for you

Finding the right gaming headset for PS4 can be a little tricky, regardless of whether you're looking for something to accompany the PS4 or PS4 Pro. If you don't have reasonable sound quality and a decent microphone, then you might as well throw your money in the garbage instead of buying that off-brand headset you picked up from the corner store. There are plenty of great options available that can fit your budget and have amazing quality for roughly the same price as your average pair, even if you're looking at the best wireless PS4 headsets.

If you don't want to break the bank and still enjoy exceptional audio quality, the Razer Kraken X is the way to go. It has all the necessary features for a comfortable and quality gaming experience and a price that fits most household budgets.

However, if money is of no issue to you and you're looking to get the best of the best, pick up the Astro A50 Wireless. With the Astro A50, you'll be basking in the full surround sound that will help you pinpoint the footfalls of your next victim before they're close enough to see you.