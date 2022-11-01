Sony Q2 financial results see 25 million PS5 units sold, PS Plus loses 1.9 million subscribers

What you need to know

Sony shared its financial results for the Q2 FY 2022 period ending Sep. 30, 2022.

The company revealed that it shipped another 3.3 million PS5 units for the quarter.

PS5 is now over 25 million consoles sold worldwide.

PlayStation Plus subscribers decreased by 1.9 million, though revenue remained high.

New financial results from Sony highlight continued spending on consoles, even though game sales and the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is declining.

Sony shared (opens in new tab) its financial results for the quarter ending Sep. 30, 2022. The company shipped another 3.3 million PS5 consoles during the quarter, which means the PS5 is now at 25 million consoles sold since it first launched back in 2020.

The number of people subscribed to PlayStation Plus declined by 1.9 million subscribers during the quarter to 45.4 million. In an earnings call, (as transcribed by VGC (opens in new tab)) Sony attributed this drop to a variety of factors, such a lack of new promotions and more people going outside.

Sony also indicated that this drop was primarily in PS4 users, while engagement is remaining high among PS5 users, and overall revenue also stayed high. The latter can be attributed to the launch of PlayStation Plus Premium, which brought new tiers and benefits for the service.

For game sales, Sony revealed that God of War (2018) has reached 23 million copies sold. Originally released on PS4, the game sold 5 million copies in its first month. It was later updated for PS5 and a PC version launched in January 2022. The follow-up title God of War Ragnarok is slated to launch on November 9, and Sony notes that the company is expecting "similar" performance in copies sold.

Sony also noted that the collaboration between the recently-acquired Bungie and PlayStation Studios is "progressing well."