Silent Hill 2 remake announced, PS5 console exclusive for at least a year

At long last, the rumors can come to an end, as we know what's next for the Silent Hill franchise.



Konami announced a Silent Hill 2 remake on Wednesday, revealing that the iconic horror title would be rebuilt by Bloober Team, a studio known for working on horror games like Layers of Fear and The Medium. The Silent Hill 2 remake is coming to PS5 and PC, and is a timed PS5 console exclusive for at least a year.

You can check out the full Silent Hill 'Transmission' livestream below:

Masahiro Ito, a concept artist who originally worked with Team Silent on the original Silent Hill games, is also contributing to the Silent Hill 2 remake. Konami noted in the livestream that Ito was first approached in regards to the project three years ago.



Ito isn't the only veteran of Team Silent to be working on the Silent Hill 2 remake. Akira Yamoaka, a composer who has worked on numerous titles including the mainline Silent Hill games and more recently The Medium, will also be returning for the remake.

Developing...