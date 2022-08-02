Best media remotes for PS4 in 2022

Consoles have come a long way since their early years, and this means that they're useful for a lot more than just playing video games. Whether you use your PS4 for its apps, or to watch movies and listen to music, the DualShock 4 controller isn't exactly designed for non-gaming-related activities in mind.

That's where media remotes come in, like PDP's excellent Cloud Remote for PS4, which is officially licensed by Sony.

PDP Cloud Remote Staff Pick PDP's Cloud Remote for PS4 is quite possibly the best you can get. Its Cloud-assisted technology makes it easily programmable, and its redesigned look modernizes it for today's market. Unlike its Universal counterpart, it isn't cluttered with too many buttons, and can still control the volume on your television. Remote for PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4 A third-party option Since finding an official PDP remote made by Sony can be a bit tough, Amazon and other sellers have come up with other options. This remote features the standard Sony branding and button icons but in a smaller, more block-based design for fans to pick up. Media Remote Control for PS4 A great value option If you're looking for an even more minimalist and value-friendly media remote option, there's this one from Zerone. It doesn't have official branding but can get the job done and make for an easy enough option for controller the media you may be watching.

Watching just got a lot easier

We've all had the issue of pushing play on our favorite movies, sitting the DualShock controller down, and accidentally hitting one of the trigger buttons. Next thing you know your movie is fast-forwarding and you're getting more spoilers than you bargained for.

That's where a universal remote comes in. Instead of fumbling around with a DualShock, use a controller that's much more comfortable for volume and play controls, while still enjoying your PS4 in all its ways.

Though other brands of media remotes are on the market, PDP is by far the most reliable, and the most common that you will come across. And with Sony's official blessing, it's hard to go with any other. Price points may be a bit higher now due to PS4 accessories being harder to find, though. You may want to look at some of the other third-party options available nowadays as well.