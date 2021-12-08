Best external hard drives for PS4 in 2022

PlayStation 4 owners have no shortage of choice when it comes to storage expansion. Popping out the internal drive is fairly easy, but if you don't want to go through the trouble, there's an alternative that's much more convenient. Just plug a USB hard drive into your PS4, and you'll instantly have all the storage you could ever need. All you need is to pick the right drive for your needs. Here are some solid options for the best PS4 external hard drives available for you today. Keep in mind that the PS4 supports up to 8TB of external storage.

Best in size and reliability Seagate Game Drive 2TB $70 at Amazon This Seagate drive is super thin and can fit just about anywhere. Not only that, but it's officially licensed by PlayStation and has a perfect design that will fit right in. This edition comes with 2TB, but for a bit more, you can bump up to 4TB. Best in massive storage WD 5TB My Passport Portable External HDD $120 at Amazon Western Digital's portable options for hard drives come with some large storage options. You can snag a 5TB hard drive for just over $100, and prices are sure to fall now that SSDs are more mainstream. No matter which WD portable expansion you pick, you know you are getting great quality from a great brand. Best size for the buck Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB External Hard Drive HDD $93 at Amazon If you want something coming in at under $100 and you want to make sure you never have to worry about running out of storage on your PlayStation 4 ever again, the Seagate Expansion series has you covered. These external hard drives run from 3TB to 16TB, but the 4TB option should have you covered. For the color conscious Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB $160 at Amazon While it technically isn't an HDD, SSDs are much better anyway. Samsung offers the T7 portable SSD in a variety of sizes, but the 1TB should suit your needs fine. This'll come in at roughly $150 depending on where you get it from, which is more expensive than comparable hard drives. It'll provide faster performance, though. Reliable structure WD 500GB My Passport Go SSD $70 at Amazon Another SSD option, this one comes in at less than $100 because you can pick up a 500GB model. This should be more people who need a little extra storage, but maybe not quite as much as a 4TB offers. It's still an excellent choice and a reliable company, so you can't go wrong. Kid-proof SP 1TB Rugged Portable External Hard Drive Armor A30 $50 at Amazon If you have kids in your home, you know that no technology is safe. Little hands have a habit of grabbing things and dropping them before you can get across the room. That's why the Silicon Power hard drive is perfect for you. The built-in case is shockproof and has a scratch-resistant texture.

Why use an external hard drive over an internal hard drive?

If you've got a PS4, it is worth picking up one of these hard drives to ensure you never run out of space. All of the options on this list offer a trusty way to boost your storage without breaking the bank, and honestly, you can't ask for much more. Using an external hard drive prevents the need to take apart your PlayStation and put it back together as you would with an internal hard drive, but it also comes with loads of benefits.

For instance, using an external hard drive makes all of your game files much more portable. When it comes time for holiday parties or that gaming session at Joe's house, you can take all of your favorite games with you just by unplugging it from your PlayStation and throwing it into your bag. This way, you don't have to start a second playthrough of Last of Us Part 2 or re-download Fall Guys to play with family over the holidays.

Our favorite is the Seagate Game Drive. It is a clean design that won't detract from a nice entertainment system layout. But if you want something that stands out instead of hiding it away, the Toshiba Canvio Advance has you. This external drive is bold, with several color options to choose from. Despite having our favorites, you really can't go wrong with any of these drives.

Protect your hard drives

Worried about protection while you're traveling? Don't sweat. Cases for external hard drives are incredibly cheap to come by. If you're not buying the Seagate Portable Expansion, it comes with a case for a little extra. You can always go for a separate option. There are even vented hardback cases to secure your hard drive but also allow you to use it without removing the case.

We've found the best of the best options for your traveling needs here.

Amazon Basics HDD Case (Image credit: Amazon)

AmazonBasics External Hard Drive Case ($9 at Amazon)

This mesh hard drive case measures 5.8-by-4.2-by-1.2 inches, closes with a zipper, and has extra space for cords and small accessories for your travels. It's the perfect companion when you want to take your hard drive out of the house. After all, it's portable for a reason.

Inateck HDD enclosure (Image credit: Inateck)

Inateck Drive Housing ($30 at Amazon)

Not everyone needs to buy a whole new external drive to expand a PlayStation 4. You just need a solid enclosure to put an existing drive in. If that's you, the Inateck enclosure is everything you need. It's USB 3.0 enabled, offers an aluminum body to better handle heat dissipation when under stress, and doesn't require any additional software to set up.

Inateck HDD vented case (Image credit: Inateck)

Inateck 2.5 External Hard Drive Enclosure ($10 at Amazon)

Inateck has a metal mesh shell for heat protection, a switch to lock the case to prevent accidental slip-outs, and connects with a 3.0 USB that offers up to 5Gbps of speed. This case is for your existing PlayStation 4 hard drive.