There's a brand new Hulu Black Friday deal live right now and it's ridiculously cheap. You can now get a year of Hulu for just 99 cents a month. That's $11.88 for a year of access - some streaming services cost more than that for a single month.

That's an 85% reduction compared to the usual $6.99 a month Hulu plan. This deal is open to new customers and even returning ones. The caveat for returning customers is you need to have not been a Hulu member in the past month. That's pretty decent as we see a lot of subscription deals block out returning customers who have been a member in the last six or even 12 months.

Hulu Black Friday deal

Of course, with a price this cheap, this is for the ad-supported tier of Hulu. I must confess, I had that Hulu tier up until a few months back and I found the ads just too annoying to bother sticking with the service for $6.99 a month, but I didn't feel there was enough content to justify moving up to the $12.99 ad-free version either.

At 99￠a month though, I'm up for diving back in - I can finally watch the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale at least. Hulu will always have a handful of decent shows I can't watch anywhere else and I find the older the show's boxset, the fewer ads I get barraged with. Movies on the service thankfully don't have ads either.

