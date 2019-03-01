Best answer: Right now the best answer is that cross-play isn't big at all, but there is hope. Now that Sony has opened the door and with a slew of new and amazing multiplayer games just released, we are primed for more cross-play. At this exact moment though only two games are available.

While both those games are great, they don't really represent the breadth of games that could potentially be available for cross-play. Sony is taking it slow, we assume because it wants to make sure it won't affect its sales growth in an adverse way, but it sure would be nice if they could come to some news or other titles.

As much as we want cross-play in our lives, Sony isn't going to make it easy for us. Right now there are only two games out of the hundreds of potentials that are actually supported by PlayStations cross-play initiative: Rocket League and Fortnite.

Sony has the potential to do something that changes the whole way we look at the gaming industry and get all the credit for it. While Xbox has been working hard on cross-play and Play Anywhere for a while now, all Sony has to do to be heralded as the company that made it happen is to flip a switch.

In August, Sony chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida said the company wasn't looking into cross-play because it was firm in its belief that the PlayStation Network was the best place to play. It truly is a matter of the company going all-in on the feature.

We have already made a list of games we would love to see with cross-play and that list will only keep getting bigger until Sony takes the plunge. We are the cusp of an explosion of cross-platform cooperation and we can't wait.

Do we want it to be big?

Honestly yes. We play a lot of VR here and one of the best things about it is playing with your friends regardless of what headset they are using. It's this universal community that makes VR such a great place to play games. This needs to happen in the console space as well. Yes, there are challenges — making sure keyboard and mouse players can have their own space to play if they want is a big one — but those challenges are greatly outweighed by the benefits.

Gaming should be about playing with your friends on games that you love. If the cross-play barrier is removed people will still buy the consoles they like most — which is clearly the PS4, according to market share — they will just be able to play with their friends more. I really can't see a downside for Sony.