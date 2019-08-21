What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a 2v2 Gunfight alpha on August 23 for PlayStation 4.
- Players can begin pre-loading the alpha tomorrow, so they're all set when it begins.
- The Gunfight alpha will end at some point on August 25.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for preorder on Amazon for $60 and is set to release on October 25, 2019.
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gungight beta is almost here and ahead of its release, PlayStation 4 users can go ahead and start pre-loading tomorrow. That way, they'll be set when the alpha starts on August 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The alpha will end at some point on August 25 so if you're interested, pre-load so you don't miss a minute. This alpha is only available on PlayStation 4.
2 days to Alpha.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 21, 2019
The free #ModernWarfare 2v2 Alpha begins August 23rd. Start your pre-download tomorrow, exclusively on PS4. pic.twitter.com/QJV9X6mtIj
The Gunfight alpha features a 2v2 mode where your loadout is random and unpredictable - you might start with a shotgun and handgun or a sniper rifle. This means you and your partner will have to think on the fly and adapt to any situation. The alpha includes five different maps.
If you'd like to learn more in-depth details about the game, our own Carli Velocci got to go hands-on with the game and you can read her thoughts right here. You can also take a look at some PlayStation 4 Pro gameplay that was released here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently set to be available on October 25.
