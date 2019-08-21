The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gungight beta is almost here and ahead of its release, PlayStation 4 users can go ahead and start pre-loading tomorrow. That way, they'll be set when the alpha starts on August 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The alpha will end at some point on August 25 so if you're interested, pre-load so you don't miss a minute. This alpha is only available on PlayStation 4.

The Gunfight alpha features a 2v2 mode where your loadout is random and unpredictable - you might start with a shotgun and handgun or a sniper rifle. This means you and your partner will have to think on the fly and adapt to any situation. The alpha includes five different maps.

If you'd like to learn more in-depth details about the game, our own Carli Velocci got to go hands-on with the game and you can read her thoughts right here. You can also take a look at some PlayStation 4 Pro gameplay that was released here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently set to be available on October 25.

