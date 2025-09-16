Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google is apparently testing a “Created by you” hub in Gemini to store images, videos, code, documents, and even Deep Research logs.

The setup is similar to ChatGPT’s Library, designed to save you from scrolling through endless chat histories.

That said, it's not officially available yet, and there's no word on when (or even if) it will be released to the public.

Google is reportedly testing a single hub in Gemini where all your generated content lives, and it could finally fix the hassle of digging through long chat threads just to find your AI creations.

An Android Authority teardown of Google app beta 16.35.63 reveals that Google is working on a new section in Gemini. This dedicated hub would collect everything you’ve made, including images, videos, code, and documents in one place, making it way easier to find and manage your creations.

Android Authority’s previous deep dive into the Google app last month spotted early mentions of a “My Stuff” section in Gemini. The button showed up, but the page behind it wasn’t working yet.

It's your AI junk drawer (but organized)

The My Stuff shortcut is now called “Created by you” and still lives in Gemini’s hamburger menu, right under “New Chat.”

This new hub is Google's answer to ChatGPT's Library. It's designed to make it simpler for you to find any generated image, document, or research summary without ever scrolling through a messy chat log again.

Alongside images and videos, the section keeps other Gemini-made stuff, like code and documents from its Canvas tools. It also logs every Deep Research session. For now, tapping any item here jumps you straight to the original chat where it was made.

Though it’s still being refined for better organization, this all-in-one hub is a big step up. It’s a relief for anyone tired of scrolling through endless chats just to track down a single image or document.

While Android Authority managed to get a working version running with some technical tweaks, the feature is not publicly available yet, and it remains unclear when it’ll roll out.