Prime Day deal slashes $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Amazon's Big Deal Days sale is live, which means Prime users all over can enjoy major savings on a wide variety of tech, including discounted earbuds.

Similar to the massive Prime Day shopping event that we experienced back in July, Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sitewide promotion that Amazon is running from today through Wednesday, October 11th.

For those looking to grab some deals on earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are currently on sale for $99.99, down from their original price of $149.99, resulting in a $50 discount for some of the best wireless earbuds on the market and fan-favorite pair from Samsung.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 now

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon Experience premium sound production with the Galaxy Buds 2 in your ears. Samsung's earbuds deliver on every front, and the value prospect is undeniably good with this deal.

Originally released in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 remain one of Samsung's go-to items as far as earbuds go. In our review, Daniel Bader praised the Buds, saying they're "excellent on their own and a consummate addition to Samsung's growing earbud lineup."

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are perfect for everyday use. If you desire something lightweight that will sit comfortably in your ears all day, these are the ideal earbuds for you. They're built to last as well, featuring IPX2 splash-resistant rating protects them from stray water droplets and sweat.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are available in four colorways: Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive. The exterior coating on the carrying case is white across the board. Looks aside, these bean-shaped earbuds are super comfy and can be worn for hours on end without causing ear fatigue.

The sound quality of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is fantastic, producing fun notes with just the right sort of punch to it. You can charge these wireless earbuds wirelessly, which makes it convenient to top up the battery. If you are a Samsung user, you get even more out of these little Bluetooth earbuds.