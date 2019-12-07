This Saturday, DAZN fall "Fight Season" has the biggest rematch of the year, and this heavyweight title fight is an afternoon delight. This main event will be earlier because this fight is happening halfway around the world in Saudi Arabia. That's why it's being called the "Clash in the Dunes". Will the underdog champion prove that his first win was more than a lucky night, or will the humbled adonis show he has learned from his worst fight? You can find out when you watch Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 streaming exclusively on DAZN. When is the Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight? Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. DAZN will have the live stream broadcast beginning at Noon Eastern. The Main Event fight between Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 should begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. Eastern. Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 — The Main Event Preview Andy "Destroyer" Ruiz Jr. (33-1) is the IBF, WBA and WBO World Heavyweight Champion and his first defense is an automatic rematch against the man he defeated just six months ago. Ruiz was originally a late replacement for his first fight with Joshua back in June of this year. He made the most of his big break after Luis Ortiz reportedly rejected several offers (Ortiz apparently preferred to have his soul stolen by Deontay Wilder). Ruiz ruined the showcase for the Brit coming to America by outboxing him with outstanding counterpunching and some of the fastest hands in the heavyweight division. While Ruiz won by TKO in the seventh round, it was the outstanding third round that showed him to be a worthy champion as he changed the fight with a powerful left hook.

Source: @Andy_destroyer1 on Twitter

In the wake of his gigantic victory, Ruiz had to deal with jokes about his weight and questions about the legitimacy of his win. There was also a rematch clause which gave Joshua the right to an immediate second fight. Ruiz must know that this fight carries the extra weight of avoiding the legacy of being considered a fluke similar to Buster Douglas and Hasim Rahman. He also has the extra pressures of holding the belts for the PBC promotion, which could open up an easier path to a unification fight with Wilder if he wins in February. Through it all, Ruiz has appeared calm and rested. Will he be ready? Anthony "AJ" Joshua (22-1) is no longer an undefeated fighter or a champion, and while he can win back the belts he will never erase the loss from his record. He has had to deal with questions about his performance in his first fight with Ruiz, especially those wondering if he quit trying in the later rounds. Joshua described falling into a depression after the fight, not leaving his apartment in New York City for several days. Instead of setting himself up as the second star on DAZN, defending his titles alongside Canelo Alvarez on the streaming service, Joshua now finds himself under pressure to win back the championships or else. Joshua had been a knockout artist before his fight with Ruiz. Can he reclaim that magic and finish off Ruiz on Saturday in a way he was not able to do in June? As he prepares for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr., Anthony Joshua predicts that they will fight a third time. If Joshua does score a victory and reclaims the belts, don't be surprised if his talk of a trilogy to disappear at least for a long while. After Ruiz stunned him earlier this year, Joshua would have far too much to lose in other potential fights by giving Ruiz another match.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 Schedule and Fight Card Here's the schedule for Saturday's streaming boxing event exclusively on DAZN Main card: Noon Eastern

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2: approx. 3:45 p.m. The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows: Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-1) vs. Anthony Joshua (22-1)

Dillian Whyte (26-1) vs. Mariusz Wach (35-5)

Alexander Povetkin (35-2) vs. Michael Hunter (18-1)

Filip Hrgovic (9-0) vs. Eric Molina (27-5)

Mahammadrasul Majidov (1-0) vs. Tom Little (10-7)

Diego Pacheco (7-0) vs. Selemani Saidi (20-15-5)

