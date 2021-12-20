We love a 'try before you buy' option and that's no different with streaming services. If you're looking for a HBO Max free trial though, we have good news and bad news. Sadly, HBO stopped running this option quite some time ago and it doesn't look like it's coming back. On the plus side though, you do have cheaper signup options than before thank to a new tier starting at just $9.99 a month on a rolling contract that you can cancel at any time.

$9.99 a month is the newer ad-supported tier that shows content in HD. For just $5 extra a month though you get resplendent 4K streaming and access to the day-and-date cinema movies, which is the one you need if you want to watch The Matrix: Resurrections on December 22. This tier also has zero ads and allows downloads of offline viewing too. Check out both tiers over at HBOMax.com.

If you're still not convinced, or you'd like a taste of the great TV content available on the service, there is a completely free "Watch for Free" section on HBO Max that you don't even need an account to stream. You'll only get one episode of a select few shows, but as samplers go, it's very generous.

HBO Max is quickly becoming an essential service for streamers and cord-cutters. Along with a myriad of popular films and HBO shows such as True Blood, Sex and the City, Euphoria, and Game of Thrones, the service brings in content from brands like Crunchyroll, DC Comics, Studio Ghibli, Sesame Workshop, TCM, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim. There's also a wide selection of HBO Max originals to discover, including Search Party, The Flight Attendant, Gossip Girl, and The White Lotus.

One of the most significant benefits of being an HBO Max subscriber is the chance to stream new movies on the same day as their theatrical debut, which started with the debut of Wonder Woman 1984. However, these releases also seem to be why the option to sign up for an HBO Max free trial is no longer offered.

Will there be another HBO Max free trial?

HBO Max originally offered a free 7-day trial for new members on its website between its launch in May 2020 and the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in December 2020. While it's not likely we'll see another free trial pop up on its website. Unless of course, subscribers numbers don't continue to grow in line with the services expectations, then of course anything can happen.

There is an option for Hulu subscribers though as they can sign up for a free 7-day HBO Max trial by adding HBO Max as a premium add-on channel to their Hulu subscription.

Signing up for HBO Max and other channels through Hulu helps you consolidate monthly bills, so you only worry about one payment rather than several. This is available for members on both the base plans as well as Hulu with Live TV. After the free trial, HBO Max will renew at its regular price of $14.99 per month unless you decide to cancel your subscription - you can't opt to join the cheaper $9.99 tier with Hulu though.

Another way to get into HBO Max for free is through AT&T TV. Specifically, AT&T gives subscribers a free year of HBO Max when you sign up for the Unlimited, Fiber, or DirecTV Stream Choice plans.

What movies are streaming exclusively on HBO Max?

While various shows and movies are constantly being added to HBO Max, HBO Max announced at the end of 2020 that it would release Warner Brothers' entire roster of new films on the same day as they debut in theaters. Here's a list of the blockbuster movies that are streaming now on HBO Max or will be released on the platform and in theaters simultaneously:

The Little Things : Streaming now

: Streaming now Judas and the Black Messiah : Streaming now

: Streaming now Tom & Jerry : Streaming now

: Streaming now Godzilla vs. Kong : Streaming now

: Streaming now Mortal Kombat : Streaming now

: Streaming now The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It : Streaming now

: Streaming now In The Heights : Streaming now

: Streaming now Space Jam: A New Legacy : Streaming now

: Streaming now The Suicide Squad : Return TBA

: Return TBA Malignant : Return TBA

: Return TBA The Many Saints of Newark : Return TBA

: Return TBA Dune : Return TBA

: Return TBA King Richard : Return TBA

: Return TBA The Matrix 4: Premieres Dec. 22, 2021

These films are only available for 31 days after the premiere and will be removed from the service. While most of the movies will return to the platform later, it's unclear how this will change if and when movie fans start returning to theaters.

What plans and deals does HBO Max currently offer?

There are two different plans now available at HBO Max and two ways to pay. The most affordable plan at HBO Max includes ads and costs $9.99 per month, while the next level HBO Max plan offers ad-free streaming for just $14.99 per month. The ad-free plan also lets you watch new movies from Warner Brothers on the very same day as they're released in theaters.

The best deal available on HBO Max right now is attached to its yearly plans. While HBO Max typically costs between $10 and $15 per month, you can save over 15% on your subscription by choosing an annual plan instead. The "With Ads" plan costs just $99.99 per year when paying annually, or you can snag the better "Ad-Free" plan that includes access to new theatrical releases for just $149.99 per year.