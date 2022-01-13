HBO Max prices have just been cut, making it a fantastic time to hop on board. You can save 20% right now on both the ad-free and ad-supported tiers and enjoy those low prices for the next 12 months.

This is a great time to be joining too as Peacemaker (the John Cena-led Suicide Squad spin-off TV show) has just landed as well as Zendaya's Euphoria season 2 and the Harry Potter reunion. The Matrix Resurrections is still showing for a few more days and new seasons of Search Party and Succession are live right now, so there's plenty to get stuck into.

The ad-supported tier is now $7.99 a month (previously $9.99) and limits streaming to HD and does not come with the day-and date cinema releases, but seeing as it looks like the new Matrix movie is going to be the final one of these, it shouldn't be a deciding factor for you.

The ad-free tier gets our vote as it's now just $11.99 a month (formerly $14.99). Not being interrupted with ads is the biggest selling point for us, but this tier also comes with 4K UHD content. You can also download content for offline viewing on this tier. Act fast and you'll be able to watch Matrix Resurrections online without having to go to the cinema too. As detailed in our HBO Max free trial guide, that offer was cut from the service over a year ago, so this deal is your next best option.

The best HBO Max deal

HBO Max 20% off monthly fees While $7.99 a month is tempting, and the cheapest HBO Max deal around, we'd spring a few extra bucks on the 4K loveliness and ditch those ads. Both offers will see you keep paying these discounted prices for the next 12 months on a rolling one-month contract, so you're free to leave at any time. This offer expires January 25 though, so be quick. From $7.99 per month

Sadly, this offer is not open to existing subscribers. But if you're a lapsed subscriber you can indeed taker advantage of the lower rates. There's no mention of how long you need to have been a lapsed member in order to qualify as such, but we imagine it's at least a month, so you probably can't cancel your current subscription and rejoin, especially as the deal expires on January 25. But hey, if your next payment is due to kick in before then, it's certainly worth a shot, especially as your watchlist will be saved and ready for you when you rejoin.

