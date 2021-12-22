Amazon's best value Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Simple setup Roku Premiere Amazon has been refining the Fire TV platform for many generations, and the latest Fire TV Stick is the culmination of all those years of refinement. It plugs right into the HDMI port of your 4K TV and also includes the functionality of Alexa. $30 at Amazon Pros Support for 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos

When comparing the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. the Roku Premiere, your choice might just be down to your allegiance to Amazon's broader ecosystem of products and services because they both offer a ton of great content to stream with user-friendly interfaces. Both can deliver 4K HDR quality where available, while the Fire TV Stick offers a remote with built-in voice controls. In addition, both offer support for Alexa — but only the Roku is compatible with Google Assistant for searching for and playing content.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Roku Premiere: Let's break it down

The first thing you'll notice is that there are some distinct differences in design between the two. The Fire TV Stick 4K is a compact dongle that plugs right into the back of your TV, with an included HDMI extender cable if space is pretty tight. The Roku Premiere is similarly compact and includes an HDMI for connecting to your TV, but it's light enough to be mounted to the back of your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Roku Premiere Dimensions 4.7 x 1.6 x 0.5 in 3.3 x 1.4 x 1 in Supports 4K Yes Yes Supports HDR Yes Yes Remote with microphone Yes No Works with Alexa Yes Yes Works with Google Assistant No Yes

On the software side of things, you're bound for a similar experience no matter which device you choose. Both devices let you customize your home screen with your favorite content sources, and the interfaces are intuitive and familiar if you've ever used a streaming service before. Amazon does a predictably good job pointing you towards its own video streaming and Alexa's built-in functionality on the remote. Of course, if you want, you can also control your TV through Amazon's minimalistic Fire TV app. You'll be able to find the most popular streaming services on this, the best Fire TV stick, including YouTube and Apple TV+. Who would have thought that when this product came out?

Roku also makes some of the best streaming products, but it has no direct stake in the streaming service game. It isn't competing so head-to-head with Google, so there's a ton of streaming services and channels under the Roku umbrella. Each service gets equal weight on the Roku platform, but the remote does prominently feature hotkey buttons for Netflix, Sling, Hulu, and DirecTV Now, so that's a convenient inclusion if you're a subscriber to any of those services. And while there is no microphone on the remote, you can control your TV with the Roku app. From here, you can control everything from your phone, plug in headphones for private viewing sessions, and use a mobile keyboard when you're searching for content to watch. You can also conveniently cast content from your phone to your Roku-connected TV, which might come in handy the next time you're able to have a party.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Roku Premiere: Which should you choose?

These two streamers are pretty evenly matched in all the areas that matter. Still, we must pick a winner, and ultimately we feel that the Alexa Voice Remote and slicker interface weigh in Amazon's favor. However, if you're not heavily invested in Amazon's ecosystem, or if you want access to Google Play apps, then the Roku Premiere might be the better option for you. Either way, you're going to be entertained!

