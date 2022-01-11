Roku is rolling out a new feature onto its platform that will make live TV programming more accessible to users with the new Live TV Zone.

It's a new hub that will consist of all the live TV apps and services available on the platform, making it easy for users to hop into whatever they're subscribed to. This includes Roku's own Live TV channel guide, of course, and also has YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu, and more.

Users can access Live TV Zone from the left-hand navigation menu by selecting "Live TV" or searching for "Live TV Zone." From there, the hub will present live TV apps and "cable alternatives."