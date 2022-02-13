First up, the simplest option to watch the Super Bowl. If you already have NBC as a part of your cable service, then you're all set. Simply download the NBC app onto your Roku device, sign in with your cable provider credentials and sit back and enjoy the game. If you don't have NBC on your package, or you're a cord-cutter, then there are multiple options available to watch the Super Bowl on your Roku, including completly free options via handy free trials (double-check on the sign-up sites that NBC is available in your area). We've listed the services directly below and we'll go into greater detail further down the page if you need it, along with instructions on how to access these services from outside of the USA.

Watching the Super Bowl on Roku gives you so many options to catch the big game today. Be it on a smart TV with the Roku suite built-in, or on one of the best Roku devices , you'll have excellent coverage to watch Rams vs Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on NBC - for FREE from some services too. We'll help you get involved if you're outside of the US as well. A quick reminder, the Super Bowl kick-off is set for 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT, 11:30pm GMT tonight.

Watch Super Bowl on Roku with these US services

NBC is on the Peacock streaming service, but only on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. These tiers do not have a free trial option, but they're super cheap. Peacock Premium is a mere $4.99 a month and you can cancel at any time. Or you can go for Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 a month which gets rid of the ads and allows you to watch some titles offline on mobile. Otherwise, both tiers are the same and will give you access to live stream the Super Bowl on NBC on your Roku or a host of other platforms via the app. This is the simplest method for our money and one that won't get expensive if you forget to cancel after the game.

Sling TV is one of the most favored cord-cutting streaming services and is your best option for getting those broadcast TV channels back, but without a lengthy contract. Scroll down the Sling TV landing page and you'll see an option for a three-day free trial which will cover you for today's Super Bowl live stream on NBC. If you're signing up for one of the others on that page, including $10 off your first month, be sure to get a package that includes Sling Blue, as that's the tier with NBC.

Fubo TV is another option to watch Super Bowl on your Roku and the free trial hasn't been hidden way down the home page like it has with Sling, so it feels a lot more transparent. It's more expensive than Sling TV Blue once the free period expires, but you can cancel way ahead of time thanks to the generous 7-day free trial window.

Watch Super Bowl outside of the USA

If you're currently outside of the US you can still use the above services via a VPN as that will make your phone, laptop, or tablet think it's in the USA, then you can just sign in as normal. Our prefered option for overseas streaming is ExpressVPN. We've rated it as the best VPN out there and if you sign up for an annual deal then you'll get three months free and you can currently try it out risk free for 30-days.

Over in the UK, the Super Bowl will be live on the BBC on TV and also on the iPlayer app or website for free. This has its appeal outside of the USA too as there are zero ads on the program. You'll get US commentary, then back to the BBC pundits in the studio instead of yet another truck advertisement. ExpressVPN will let you watch on the BBC from anywhere in the world when you set its location to the UK.