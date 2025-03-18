What you need to know

Roku is testing autoplay video ads that hit users before they even reach the home screen.

Early reports said these ads were unskippable, but Roku claims there’s a way to close them.

Roku confirmed the ads are part of an official test but won’t reveal how many devices are affected, why they’re doing it, or if it’s permanent.

Roku users have started noticing a new and pretty intrusive ad tactic popping up over the past few days, and, as you’d expect, people aren’t happy about it.

Ars Technica reports that some Roku users are now getting hit with ads before the home screen even shows up. While Roku is no stranger to sprinkling ads around the home screen, this new move takes it up a notch, forcing folks to sit through video ads just to get to their usual setup.

Roku confirmed to Ars Technica that these autoplay ads are part of an official test. However, the company remains tight-lipped on how many devices are affected, why it is rolling this out, or whether it’s here to stay for good.

Instead of admitting it might’ve gone too far, Roku said it's all about constant experimentation and innovation, whether it’s tweaking the interface, expanding content, or revamping its ad strategy.

Skippable or not? Depends who you ask

Early reports suggested these ads couldn’t be skipped, but Roku told Cord Cutter News that there is a way to close them. However, Ars Technica has shared user experiences where that option seemed to be missing. So, it’s a bit of a mixed bag.

The move to force autoplaying video ads before users can even get to the home screen has, unsurprisingly, sparked a wave of frustration. Frustrated users are venting on Reddit, with some saying they were stuck watching promos—like the Moana 2 trailer—before they could open their apps.

Roku started shifting away from static home screen ads in early 2024, cranking up the ad pressure on users. But it's not alone; other platforms are doing the same. Google TV, for example, recently rolled out ads that literally advertise more ads, as per Android Police.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No matter the brand, a lot of streaming platforms are constantly testing how much advertising users will put up with, especially when it comes to cheap streaming devices.