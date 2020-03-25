Celebrate women with these great shows & movies on Hulu

March is Women's History Month and Hulu is celebrating it by bringing attention to a ton of shows and movies starring women both on the screen and behind the scenes. Hulu's "Made By Her" hub features a ton of content bearing the ReFrame stamp, which means the film or series features women in some capacity and is part of a bigger movement to achieve gender balance in entertainment. With that in mind, here are some of the best shows and movies celebrating women streaming on Hulu right now.

Made By Her movies on Hulu

Hulu's Made By Her hub features a variety of films made by, inspired by, or starring incredible women. Here are five of the best movies celebrating women that are streaming on Hulu right now.

False Positive

(Image credit: Hulu)

False Positive stars Ilana Glazer as Lucy, whose dream to become pregnant comes true after she and her husband enlist a brilliant fertility doctor named Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). The dream becomes become a nightmare, however, when Dr. Hindle reveals a more sinister motivation. The film also stars Justin Theroux and Sophia Bush.

Fresh

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The directorial debut from Mimi Cave, Fresh explores the wild world of online dating through the eyes of Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman who gets more than she bargains for when she learns her new boyfriend Steve (Sebastian Stan) is a butcher of human meat.

Kid 90

(Image credit: Hulu)

Directed by Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye, Kid 90 provides a never-before-seen look at Young Hollywood in the '90s through photos, diary entries, and hours of footage recorded by a teenage Frye.

Plan B

(Image credit: Hulu)

Directed by Natalie Morales from a screenplay by Prathi Srinivasan and Joshua Levy, Plan B follows high school friends Sunny and Emma, who embark on a wild road trip to track down the Plan B pill after Emma has a regrettable first sexual encounter.

The Weekend

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Weekend stars Sasheer Zamata as a down-on-her-luck comedian whose vacation plans are turned upside down after she runs into her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. The film also stars Tone Bell, DeWanda Wise, and Y'lan Noel.

Made By Her TV series on Hulu

You'll also find a wide variety of fresh series with women at the center on Hulu this month and beyond. Here's a selection of some of our favorite series celebrating women that are streaming on Hulu right now.

Abbott Elementary

(Image credit: ABC)

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary follows a group of passionate young teachers in Philadelphia who band together with the common goal of helping their students succeed in both school and life.

Better Things

(Image credit: FX)

Better Things follows single mother and working actor Sam Fox as she balances work, raising three daughters, and caring for her aging mother in Los Angeles — all while also keeping a sense of humor.

The Dropout

(Image credit: Hulu)

Inspired by the true story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, The Dropout recounts Holmes' meteoric rise to fame and the lies that led to her headline-making fall from grace. The ensemble cast includes Amanda Seyfried, William H. Macy, and Laurie Metcalf.

How I Met Your Father

(Image credit: Hulu)

How I Met Your Father puts a gender-swapped spin on the hit series How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine seasons. This version of the show stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, a 30-something in New York City on a mission to find her romantic match. The story is told from the perspective of an older version of Sophie (Kim Catrall), who is telling her son the story of how she met his father.

Pivoting

(Image credit: FOX)

Set in Long Island, New York, Pivoting centers on three female friends who decide to drastically change their lives following the unexpected death of the fourth member of their friend group. The series stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, and Eliza Coupe.