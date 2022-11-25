Best Black Friday streaming deals — binge your favorite content for as little as $0.99

The biggest sale event of the year has arrived, but you might be surprised to learn that the best Black Friday deals aren't limited to just tech and appliances. In fact, all of the most popular streaming services on the web are getting in on the action by offering some serious price cuts on their monthly and yearly subscriptions, no strings attached.

These streaming deals present an outstanding opportunity if you're considering trying out a new streaming service, and since they all let you cancel at any time, there's literally zero risk. It's also a great time to shop around, since a few streaming services are about to raise their prices over the next few months.

Keep in mind that several of these offers are only available when you prepay for a year in advance, while others require an ad-supported plan to receive the most savings. We'll detail any of that relevant fine print in our listings so you aren't surprised later on. Suffice to say, whether you want blockbuster films, addictive original series, or live sports, the best Black Friday streaming deals can be found below.

The best Black Friday streaming deals

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: Get a year of streaming at $0.99/month (opens in new tab) Kicking things off is this holiday deal from Peacock that gives you your first year of ad-free streaming for just a dollar per month when you use the code SAVEBIG. Peacock is home to over 80,000 hours of content, from popular TV series and films to live sports. The offer expires on November 28th, so don't wait!

(opens in new tab) HBO Max ad-supported plan: $9.99/month $1.99/month for three months (opens in new tab) The home of iconic original series and thousands of blockbuster films, HBO Max is arguably one of the best streaming services around — and now they're offering the first three months of their ad-supported plan for just $1.99 per month. Since that plan typically costs $9.99 every month, you're saving a total of $24! This deal doesn't require any special code, but it expires on Monday, November 28th, so act fast.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: G (opens in new tab)et one year of streaming for 50% off (opens in new tab) Pay for one of Paramount Plus' annual plans before this Sunday, November 27th, and you'll instantly get half off your purchase. The deal is available for both the ad-supported and ad-free premium plan, which means you could be getting a year of instant access for as little as $24.99! Paramount Plus is home to thousands of CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon shows, Hollywood films, and live sports, so what's not to love?

(opens in new tab) Hulu with ads: $1.99/month for the first year (opens in new tab) Hulu is also running a deal that'll give you a whopping 75% off for 12 months when you sign up for their ad-supported plan. For just 2 bucks per month, you'll get instant access to the full Hulu streaming library, plus the ability to stream on up to two devices simultaneously.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: Get a FREE Amazon Fire TV stick, plus $10 off your first month (opens in new tab) If you're trying to ditch cable, Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services around. They're currently offering a Black Friday deal that'll give you a free Amazon Fire TV stick (a $30 value) plus $10 off your first month when you sign up before Monday, November 28th.

If you miss any of these Black Friday streaming deals, don't worry. We keep track of all of the best free trial streaming services all year round, so you always know where to watch what you want to watch (for free).