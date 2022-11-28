These Cyber Monday streaming deals expire TONIGHT: your last chance to save big on Hulu, HBO Max, and more

Black Friday is over but the Cyber Monday sales are in full force, which means you only have a few more hours to take advantage of the many great streaming deals we've seen this year. Hulu, HBO Max, and Paramount Plus are all still running great offers, so take a look at those deals (and more) below.

These streaming deals present an outstanding opportunity if you're considering trying out a new streaming service, and since they all let you cancel at any time, there's literally zero risk. It's also a great time to shop around, since a few streaming services are about to raise their prices over the next few months. Suffice to say, whether you want blockbuster films, addictive original series, or live sports, there's probably a Cyber Monday streaming deal just waiting.

The best Cyber Monday streaming deals

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: Get a year of streaming at $0.99/month (opens in new tab) Kicking things off is this holiday deal from Peacock that gives you your first year of ad-free streaming for just a dollar per month when you use the code SAVEBIG. Peacock is home to over 80,000 hours of content, from popular TV series and films to live sports. The offer expires on November 28th, so don't wait!

(opens in new tab) HBO Max ad-supported plan: $9.99/month $1.99/month for three months (opens in new tab) The home of iconic original series and thousands of blockbuster films, HBO Max is arguably one of the best streaming services around — and now they're offering the first three months of their ad-supported plan for just $1.99 per month. Since that plan typically costs $9.99 every month, you're saving a total of $24! This deal doesn't require any special code, but it expires on Monday, November 28th, so act fast.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: G (opens in new tab)et one year of streaming for 50% off (opens in new tab) Pay for one of Paramount Plus' annual plans before it expires tonight and you'll instantly get half off your purchase. The deal is available for both the ad-supported and ad-free premium plan, which means you could be getting a year of instant access for as little as $24.99! Paramount Plus is home to thousands of CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon shows, Hollywood films, and live sports, so what's not to love?

(opens in new tab) Hulu with ads: $1.99/month for the first year (opens in new tab) Hulu is also running a deal that'll give you a whopping 75% off for 12 months when you sign up for their ad-supported plan. For just 2 bucks per month, you'll get instant access to the full Hulu streaming library, plus the ability to stream on up to two devices simultaneously. This offer also ends at midnight PST Monday night.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: Get a FREE Amazon Fire TV stick, plus $10 off your first month (opens in new tab) If you're trying to ditch cable, Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services around. They're currently offering a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal that'll give you a free Amazon Fire TV stick (a $30 value) plus $10 off your first month when you sign up before Monday, November 28th.

More streaming deals: Disney+ (opens in new tab) | HBO Max (opens in new tab) | Sling (opens in new tab) | Fubo | Peacock (opens in new tab) | Paramount+ (opens in new tab)

If you miss any of these Cyber Monday streaming deals, don't worry. We keep track of all of the best free trial streaming services all year round, so you always know where to watch what you want to watch (for free).