Just because live concerts and performances have been cancelled across the world doesn't mean the music has to stop. Musicians are filling the void with live online performances and shows that bring you even closer to the action on stage. While many musicians are setting up their own livestreams and recording equipment to put on a show, the Warner Music Group is bringing together past performances of some of its best artists in a livestream event that's just beginning!
PlayOn Fest is unlike any other music festival. Featuring shows from more than 65 top artists in music today, the 3-day livestream event takes you around the world with past performances from festivals like Bonnaroo and Rock in Rio. While you may have seen some of these shows the first time they were originally streamed online or broadcast on television, PlayOn Fest is airing select shows in full for the first time. Considering that many aren't available to watch anywhere else, you don't want to miss this opportunity if one of your favorite musicians is scheduled to perform. You'll even see some of the performing artists introduce each concert performance with a short video from home.
Best of all, the PlayOn Fest is free to watch. The only downside is you won't be able to catch the show once it's over, so be sure to check the PlayOn Fest homepage for a complete list of set times. Select artist performances are scheduled to repeat over night or in the early morning.
PlayOn Fest: When and where
PlayOn Fest is free to watch on YouTube and streaming live right now! Artists like Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, and Anne-Marie have already performed, though select repeats are occuring later tonight! This 3-day event will be showing new performances every day through Sunday, April 26; there are even a select few the following Monday morning.
How to watch PlayOn Fest live stream
PlayOn Fest is the easiest music festival to attend. It's being broadcasted live on YouTube right now for free! You can tune in here now or check the PlayOn Fest homepage to see when your favorite artist will be performing.
Stream the performance from your phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, smart TV, computer, and anywhere else you can access YouTube. If you are unable to view YouTube locally, try out a VPN service so you can get access today.
Who is performing at PlayOn Fest
FRIDAY, APRIL 24: DAY ONE
- ED SHEERAN
- ANNE-MARIE
- CHARLIE PUTH
- AVA MAX
- RITA ORA
- ARIZONA
- RUFUS DU SOL
- COLDPLAY
- WEEZER
- DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE
- ALT-J
- PORTUGAL. THE MAN
- THE FLAMING LIPS
- THE WAR ON DRUGS
SATURDAY, APRIL 25: DAY TWO
- TONES & I
- JJ LIN
- CHANMINA
- GHALI
- JESS GLYNNE
- HONNE
- SABRINA CLAUDIO
- ALEC BENJAMIN
- STEREOPHONICS
- ANITTA
- CHARLI XCX
- BAZZI
- BEBE REXHA
- BURNA BOY
- ANDERSON.PAAK AND THE FREE NATIONALS
- ANDRA DAY
- JANELLE MONAE
- BRUNO MARS
- LIZZO
- MACKLEMORE
- A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE
- WIZ KHALIFA
- CARDI B
- GUCCI MANE
- RODDY RICCH
- LIL UZI VERT
- NIPSEY HUSSLE'S ALBUM RELEASE PERFORMANCE
SUNDAY, APRIL 26: DAY THREE
- SAWEETIE
- IDK
- RICO NASTY
- KEVIN GATES
- MAHALIA
- CLEAN BANDIT
- PABLO ALBORAN
- MAJID JORDAN
- DVSN
- ROBIN SCHULZ
- BEN PLATT
- KALEO
- THE HEAD & THE HEART
- GARY CLARK JR.
- BRANDI CARLILE
- FITZ & THE TANTRUMS
- WALLOWS
- PARAMORE
- PANIC! AT THE DISCO
- GREEN DAY
- TWENTY ONE PILOTS
- SLIPKNOT
- KORN
- DISTURBED
- OLIVER TREE
- COLDRAIN
- DAVID GUETTA
- GALANTIS
- ROYAL BLOOD
For an entire list of set times that let you know when your favorite artist is performing, check the PlayOn Fest homepage.
